Clap Film (2021) | Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date | NewZNew

Clap Film (2021) | Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date: Clap is a bilingual (Tamil & Telugu) sports activities drama written and directed via Prithivi Adithya.
Produced underneath Large Print Footage banner, Clap film options Aadhi Pinisetty, Aakanksha Singh, and Krishna Kurup within the lead position.
Maestro Ilayaraja composes the tune for this movie. The digital camera is treated via Praveen Kumar and the cuts are accomplished via Ragul.
Clap Film Complete Main points
|Director
|Prithvi Adithya
|Manufacturer
|I B Karthikeyan
|Screenplay
|Prithvi Adithya
|Style
|Sports activities Drama
|Tale
|Prithvi Adithya
|Starring
|Aadhi, Aakanksha Singh, Krisha Kurup
|Song
|Ilaiyaraaja
|Cinematographer
|Praveen Kumar
|Editor
|Rahul
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Bigprint Footage
|Liberate date
|2021
|Choreography
|Dinesh
|Motion
|R.Sakthi Saravanan
|Language
|Telugu
Clap – The Sound of Good fortune Film Poster
Clap Film Forged
This is the principle solid listing of Clap film 2021,
- Aadhi
- Aakanksha Singh
- Krisha Kurup
Clap Film Movement Poster
Clap Film Trailer
Clap Telugu Film Songs
T Collection Lahari Song acquires the audio rights of the clap movie. The tune was once composed via Ilayaraja.