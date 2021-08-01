Clap Film (2021) | Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date | NewZNew

Clap Film (2021) | Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date: Clap is a bilingual (Tamil & Telugu) sports activities drama written and directed via Prithivi Adithya.

Clap Movie (2021)

Produced underneath Large Print Footage banner, Clap film options Aadhi Pinisetty, Aakanksha Singh, and Krishna Kurup within the lead position.

Maestro Ilayaraja composes the tune for this movie. The digital camera is treated via Praveen Kumar and the cuts are accomplished via Ragul.

Clap Film Complete Main points

Director Prithvi Adithya
Manufacturer I B Karthikeyan
Screenplay Prithvi Adithya
Style Sports activities Drama
Tale Prithvi Adithya
Starring Aadhi, Aakanksha Singh, Krisha Kurup
Song Ilaiyaraaja
Cinematographer Praveen Kumar
Editor Rahul
Manufacturing Corporate Bigprint Footage
Liberate date 2021
Choreography Dinesh
Motion R.Sakthi Saravanan
Language Telugu

Clap – The Sound of Good fortune Film Poster

 

Clap Film Forged

This is the principle solid listing of Clap film 2021,

  • Aadhi
  • Aakanksha Singh
  • Krisha Kurup

Clap Film Movement Poster

Clap Film Trailer

Clap Telugu Film Songs

T Collection Lahari Song acquires the audio rights of the clap movie. The tune was once composed via Ilayaraja.

