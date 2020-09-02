Clara Amfo confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

Clara Amfo has been confirmed because the fifth contestant for 2020’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, who at present presents the mid-morning present, was introduced this morning, shortly after Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh was confirmed.

Amfo joined the BBC in 2013, beginning out because the host of the weekend breakfast present on Radio 1Xtra, earlier than taking up from Fearne Cotton in her present slot simply two years later.

Talking of the information, Amfo stated: “As we all know this yr has been an actual problem and escapism via dancing is one thing I do know all of us get pleasure from, so to be taught by a professional and reside a fantasy is one thing that I can’t wait to totally embrace, see you on the dance flooring!”

BBC Strictly additionally put the information out on their Twitter account and Amfo retweeting the put up in pleasure, including: “So that is occurring!”

To this point, the Strictly Come Dancing line-up consists of Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, Max George, Singh, Amfo and Nicola Adams, who was introduced shortly after Amfo, however followers ought to count on extra well-known faces to be introduced within the coming days.

Strictly will launch later than regular this yr and have a shorter run because of the coronavirus pandemic, with {couples} having to stick to strict lockdown measures whereas competing.

Collectively, celebrities and execs might be forming isolation bubbles to be able to keep secure, whereas there might be no studio viewers for the primary time within the present’s historical past too.

Decide Bruno Tonioli will reportedly not have the ability to attend resulting from commitments to Dancing with the Stars within the US, however it isn’t at present clear who will exchange him on the professional panel.

Since 2013, Strictly Come Dancing has historically kicked off in late September, however some media shops have claimed that the BBC is planning an October launch for this yr’s present – pushing Halloween and Blackpool to earlier factors within the collection.

