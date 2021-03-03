‘Clarice’ Co-Creator Jenny Lumet Sets CBS Studios Overall Deal

Jenny Lumet has signed a four-year general cope with CBS Studios.

In response to a person with information of the state of affairs, the deal is within the eight-figure vary. Lumet most not too long ago co-created the CBS drama collection “Clarice,” on which she additionally serves as an government producer.

“I really feel real help and artistic partnership at CBS Studios,” stated Lumet. “It means the world to me that I can proceed to work in so many various genres and know they’re behind me all the way in which. I’m so excited for this subsequent step with such a forward-thinking staff. A particular thanks to George Cheeks, David Nevins, David Stapf and Bryan Seabury for persevering with to imagine!”

Along with her work on “Clarice,” Lumet is at the moment an government producer on “Star Trek: Discovery.” She is the co-creator and showrunner on the upcoming Paramount Plus collection “The Man Who Fell to Earth” starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, a co-creator and government producer on “Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds,” and the creator and government producer of “Blackbird: Lena Horne and America” at Showtime. Lumet additionally co-write the “Star Trek: Brief Treks” episode “Runaway.”

“Jenny is such a splendidly gifted author whose expertise aren’t restricted to any particular style,” stated CBS Studios President David Stapf. “Whether or not it’s exploring complicated characters like ‘Clarice’ or world-building tales similar to ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ and ‘Star Trek,’ Jenny writes with an perception and authenticity that reveals a common humanity. There’s nothing she can not do. We really feel so lucky to be persevering with our relationship together with her.”

Lumet can also be identified for her function writing. She wrote the screenplay for the critically-acclaimed 2008 movie “Rachel Getting Married” and most not too long ago labored on the 2017 reboot of “The Mummy.”

She has served on the council of the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) and the board of the Writers Guild Initiative, throughout which period she generated the WGAE’s first Variety Caucus.

She is repped by ICM and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.