Clark Middleton Useless: ‘The Blacklist’ Actor Was 63

Actor, director and producer Clark Middleton, who appeared in “Kill Invoice Vol. 2,” “The Blacklist” and “Snowpiercer,” died Sunday on account of West Nile Virus, his spouse Elissa confirmed. He was 63.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, author, director, trainer, hero, husband, beacon, good friend,” Elissa wrote. “Clark transitioned on October 4th on account of West Nile Virus, for which there is no such thing as a identified remedy. Clark was an attractive soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for folks with disabilities.”

On tv, Middleton appeared in recurring roles on “Legislation & Order,” “Twin Peaks” and, most not too long ago, “The Blacklist,” the place he performed the irritable DMV boss Glen Carter. On the 2017 Showtime revival of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks,” he performed Charlie, the sleepy husband of Audrey (Sherilyn Fenn). He instructed Indiewire in 2017 he didn’t even must audition for the position. “I assumed I’d get pleasure from being in that world. It was the kind of world I assumed I might slot in as an actor.

All through his profession, Middleton labored with distinguished administrators together with Quentin Tarantino in “Kill Invoice Vol. 2,” Ang Lee in “Taking Woodstock,” Bong Joon Ho in “Snowpiercer” and Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez in “Sin Metropolis.” Amongst his big-screen credit was Academy Award-winning “Birdman or (The Surprising Advantage of Ignorance).”

He additionally wrote and directed unique work for each the display screen and stage, the place he received his begin.

Middleton started working as an actor in New York in 1983, making his theatrical debut in three performs with late Emmy award-winning actor and Broadway star Geraldine Web page. Together with his debut on Broadway, he portrayed Hugo within the Tony-nominated revival of “The Iceman Cometh” with Denzel Washington.

Prior to now 30 years, his in depth stage expertise took him throughout the nation, the place he carried out in main theaters in New York Metropolis and Los Angeles, together with his one-person critically acclaimed play “Miracle Mile.” He additionally created roles for playwrights Sam Shepard, John Guare and John Belluso, amongst others.

Middleton, a lifetime member of the Actors Studio, taught performing for greater than 20 years in New York Metropolis. He additionally lived with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis for greater than 50 years and was a spokesperson for the Arthritis Basis.

“The Blacklist” author Jon Bokenkamp stated in a press release, “I’m heartbroken. In addition to being a very distinctive and gifted actor, Clark was merely an unbelievable man in each method. He was a whip-smart movie nut. He cherished his work with a ardour. And he was insanely beneficiant of spirit … I do know his whole household at The Blacklist is devastated by this information. Clark was one of many good ones, and we misplaced him method too quickly.”

He’s survived by his spouse Elissa, his brother Kirby Middleton and his mom Sue Perior.

Donations could also be made to the Arthritis Basis.