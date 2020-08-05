Clashes in West Bengal over Ram temple celebrations amid lockdown

Kolkata: The celebrations were held in the midst of a complete lockdown in West Bengal on the occasion of the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. During this time, there was a clash between BJP workers and police in some parts of the state. A senior police officer said that clashes were reported from some places including Khadarpur in West Midnapore district, Narayanpur in North 24 Parganas and Alipurduar in North Bengal. Also Read – Now the saint said – PM Narendra Modi will only inaugurate the Ram temple, now will keep the Kashi-Mathura, those bats who are not happy

He told that BJP workers took out a procession in Khadarpur, which was stopped by the police. After this there was a clash. “There was a clash between the police and BJP workers when the march was stopped from proceeding,” the official said. Many BJP workers were arrested. ”He said that some policemen were injured in the incident. Also Read – Mother Heeraben became emotional, watching hands folded, watching PM Modi while doing Bhoomi worship of Ram temple

In Alipurduar town, BJP workers were prevented from conducting Bhoomi Pujan due to the complete lockdown, which increased the tension. The BJP worker tried to organize a ‘yagna’ in Narayanpur area, but was stopped by some locals. Police said that they used ‘force’ to disperse the crowd. Local leader of the Trinamool Congress, Tapas Chatterjee, said, “The BJP was trying to disturb the peace in the area, but the locals stopped them.” Also Read – Amit Shah said on the foundation stone of Ram temple construction – today’s day is historic and proud for India

BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh conducted Bhoomi Pujan at his New Town residence. He said that police brutality reflects the ‘anti-Hindu mindset’ of the state government. Ghosh said, “We have been requesting to change the date of complete lockdown for the past several days, but it has not been done. When the devotees of Lord Ram were celebrating this day with simplicity, the police stopped them. The TMC government has deliberately insulted the sentiments of Hindus in the state. ‘

Senior leader of the Trinamool Congress and MP Saugat Roy said these allegations were baseless. He said, ‘There was no obstruction in the celebration, but due to Kovid-19, the lockdown is in force in the state and we all should respect and abide by it.’ In Kolkata, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP workers also started construction of Ram temple. Having Celebrated. Rituals were performed in areas such as Bagbazar and Budabazar.