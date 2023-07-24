Class of ’07 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The plot centres on a group of ladies who attend their reunion from high school 10 years after it originally took place. A significant tidal surge has closed off all of this from the outside world, trapping it.

The sitcom, which was created by Kacie Anning, debuted on Prime Video quite a while ago and has since received a great deal of favourable feedback from viewers.

Class of ’07 Season 2 Release Date

Since the first season’s March 17, 2023, debut, the production crew has not made any formal comments on a potential second season.

To determine if a second season of the drama is feasible, OTT platforms are infamous for meticulously examining how the program performs online, the amount of viewers, and the engagement of viewers with the drama.

If their program was able to gain enough traction with viewers and get enough online votes with favourable reviews, Amazon Prime would likely be happy to extend the season. However, if a second season of the show is to be produced, it won’t air until 2024.

Class of ’07 Season 2 Cast

Zoe is portrayed by Emily Browning, Amelia by Megan Smart, Saskia by Caitlin Stasey, Genevieve by Claire Lovering, and Renee by Emma Horn.

Browning appeared in a number of programs, including American Gods, High Flyers, The Echo and Thunder, and many more.

She is paired with Holy Simon, Shay Cohen, Rose Flanagan, Chi Nguyen, Bernie Van, Sarah Krndija, Debra Lawrence, Julia Savage, Sana’a Shark, and Steph Tisdell in the film.

Although the cast for the second season has not yet been announced, we anticipate that the majority of the actors will return. The second season of the program could include some fresh faces.

Class of ’07 Season 2 Trailer

Class of ’07 Season 2 Plot

During a flood disaster during their high school reunion, they get stuck. It has a very Australian sense of humour and is a hilarious take across the survivalist genre that blends gross-out humour with the odd harsh deed.

Season 1 ended with Zoe disclosing what Sandy had informed her about the various waterborne villages the night before. Most of the pupils had jumped into the river to escape.

However, none of the important characters leave. At the very end of the episode, the girls feel as if their prayers have now been answered.

The turning point came when they overheard a voice murmuring on the radio. In a boat packed with menacing-looking men, which they discover as they hastily run outside to greet their possible rescuers.

As they get near and prepare for war, the ladies all grab weapons. Season 1 gives plenty of room for Class of ’07 Season 2 to progress as a consequence. There is yet more to come.

All main characters live and get ready for a boatload of bachelors to invade. The show’s setting might be widened, existing characters could have more development, and new characters might get included.

