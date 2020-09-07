Classes from 9th to 12th have started in this state today, but studies only…

School Reopening News in Hindi: Schools and colleges have been closed since last March due to the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. During this time, only online class is supported. In Unlock-4 (Unlock 4.0), it was expected that the government would take a decision to reopen the school-colleges (School Reopening News In Hindi), but currently there is a ban on going to school till 30 September. In the meantime, online classes have started in Madhya Pradesh from Monday i.e. from 9th to 12th. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Radheshyam Julania had informed about this on Sunday that online classes will start from Monday. Also Read – Unlock 4.0 in Delhi: Raunak will return to Delhi’s pubs and bars, permission to open from this day, but now these rules will have to be accepted

In an order issued on September 3 by the Board of Education, it has been said that audio-video lessons will be broadcast on Doordarshan from 7 am to 10 am. For this, it will be mandatory for students and teachers to register on the mobile app 'Mashim'. The chairman of the board, Julania said, "We are starting online studies for classes IX to XII from Monday."

It has been said in the order that registration of each high school and higher secondary school will be mandatory on the mobile app 'Mashim' developed by the Board of Education. Registration of every student of class IX to 12th and self-student will also be mandatory. According to sources, the state government is against the decision of the Board of Secondary Education to start online classes from Monday. However, Julania said, 'My order has got the approval of the (School Education) Minister.'

