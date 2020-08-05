Classic ’80s sitcom Who’s the Boss? sequel to reunite Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano

Solely a 12 months in the past, star Tony Danza dominated out any likelihood of certainly one of the greatest sitcoms of the 1980s, Who’s the Boss?, ever getting a reboot. However he’s modified his thoughts.

Danza and Alyssa Milano performed the mismatched father daughter pair Tony and Samantha Micelli at the coronary heart of Who’s the Boss?, which averaged audiences of 33 million when it screened for 196 episodes on ABC in the US between 1984-1992.

Milano tweeted on Tuesday that “I AM SO EXCITED! We really feel the time is correct to inform the story of the place these superb characters are in the present day. Can’t wait to share their tales with you. So pleased.”

????ANNOUNCEMENT???? I AM SO EXCITED!#WhosTheBoss is coming again!!! I’ve wished to share this for thus lengthy and now I can! ???? We really feel the time is correct to inform the story of the place these superb characters are in the present day. Can’t wait to share their tales with you. So pleased. https://t.co/vhAM3OB21S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 4, 2020

Danza additionally tweeted, in additional muted trend, “Right here we go!”

This marked a serious change of coronary heart for Danza who stated final 12 months Who’s the Boss? couldn’t be remade with out the late Katherine Helmond, who memorably performed Mona in the authentic.

Deadline reported the new model of Who’s the Boss? will happen 30 years after the authentic, which centred round retired baseball participant Tony and his relationship with daughter Samantha as he grew to become a housekeeper to a rich household.

In the new Who’s the Boss? Samantha will now be a single mom, dwelling in the home the authentic sequence was set in and the new comedy will discover generational variations, opposing world views and parenting kinds a la 2020.

EW advised that authentic solid members Judith Mild (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) gained’t be concerned in the reboot, however had been supportive of it.

Who’s the Boss? creator Norman Lear is behind the reboot and might be hoping to faucet into the present voracious urge for food for traditional sitcoms, with the likes of Mates, Frasier and The Workplace nonetheless attracting huge audiences globally.

