Classic Community Day in January 2022

The Classic Community Day has arrived in Pokémon GO in January 2022 to bring back one of the most iconic Pokémon in the series: Bulbasaur. This event will be held on the sidelines of the usual Community Day, so this month players will have two special dates. Therefore, in the following guide we will tell you all the details of the event so that you do not miss anything.

Classic Community Day January 2022 in Pokémon GO

The Saturday, January 22 this event will be held during the Legacy Season. Bulbasaur will appear more frequently, being able to find its shape very easily variocolor. In addition, if we evolve this Pokémon to its latest form, we can obtain a Venusaur with Ferocious Plant, a unique attack during the event.





In the store we can also find the Special Investigation History For those who want to carry out specific tasks that have prizes when they are completed and during the event, we will earn triple experience points for capture, Incense and Bait Modules that will last three hours. On the other hand, if we take snapshots we can take some surprise than another.

Finally, we will find special lots that day that we can buy for 1280 Pokécoins and that will contain 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Pieces and a loaded attack elite TM. Don’t forget to collect 30 Ultra Balls for free.