Classic Cult Film Streamer Cultpix Launches With 400 Titles

Swedish house video label, movie archive, movie membership and analysis outfit Klubb Tremendous 8 has gathered main worldwide distributors to launch specialist SVOD streaming service Cultpix.

Arrange as a house for traditional style and classic cult movies and tv reveals, the service, which launches Wednesday, can have 400 titles accessible initially and anticipates doubling this earlier than the tip of the yr, with plenty of content material offers underway. Titles vary from American slasher movies, Japanese Kaiju monster motion pictures, Swedish erotica, Italian sword and sandal epics and Spanish horror. It goals to fill the hole between mainstream streaming companies and extra area of interest arthouse content material suppliers, tapping into the legacy of style movies from earlier than the yr 1990.

“There’s been a major hole within the streaming marketplace for older style movies that don’t conform to the broad mainstream platforms’ profile and likewise fall wanting extra slender arthouse attraction,” stated Cultpix co-founder Patrick von Sychowski, who can also be the founding father of the web site CelluloidJunkie.com. “Our goal is to provide followers of cult movies a house the place they’ll discover their favourite motion pictures, in addition to uncover a large 123 of different titles from our world catalogue.”

Highlights embody “Alice in Acidland” (1969), “Citadel of Blood” (1964), “Champagne Rose Is Lifeless” (1968), “Home on Naked Mountain” (1962), “Terror within the Midnight Solar” (1959) and “The Erotic Adventures of Zorro” (1972).

Content material companions embody American Style Film Archive (U.S.), ARRI Media/Lola Movies (Germany), Donner Productions (Finland), British Film Institute (U.Okay.), Eurociné (France), Extralucid Movies (France), Forgotten Leisure (Germany), Hans Hatwig (Sweden), Impulse Footage (U.S.), Klubb Tremendous 8 (Sweden), Nikkatsu (Japan), Nordisk Tonefilm (Sweden), Maxitron (Sweden), Penny Video (Italy), SF Studios (Sweden), One thing Bizarre video (U.S.), Studio S (Sweden), SVT (Sweden) and Synapse Movies (U.S.).

“We aren’t merely launching a streaming service for cult movies,” added Cultpix co-founder Rickard Gramfors. “Our ambition is to create a worldwide group for all style movie followers.”

The Cultpix platform is on the market on-line and suitable with all browser-based interfaces. It’s at present accessible on an invitation-only foundation in the course of the launch section, for an annual price of $49 for limitless viewing. A ready listing is open for later this summer season when Cultpix opens to a wider membership at $59 per yr or $6.66 per thirty days. The platform is on the market globally and with out geoblocking in any nation that doesn’t apply on-line censorship.

Cultpix can also be launching a weekly podcast, publication and social media on-line group for its members.