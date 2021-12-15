Classic regio: Tigres for the three-time championship against Rayadas in the final of the Liga MX Femenil

Tigres and Rayadas will face their fifth final in the Liga MX Femenil (Photo: Twitter / @Rayadas @TigresFemenil)

The end of the Liga MX Women It already has protagonists, because after an intense day of the semifinals, full of surprises, somersaults and goals, it was confirmed that the royal classic will have its fifth edition with a trophy at stake.

Striped, the representative team from Monterrey, Nuevo León, once again qualified for the final of the Women’s MX League after an impressive match in the semifinal back at the BBVA stadium.

Las Rayadas started the second half against, after Alison González will nail the first goal for the Jalisco, but Christian Burkenroad and of Diana Evangelista they discounted for the northern ones.

With this result and by equaling 2-2 on the aggregate scoreboard, Rayadas advanced to the League Grand Final. But this is not just any final; First, it will be their fifth final game in the tournament, and for the fifth time, they will face their great rivals Tigres.

Rayadas will face Tigres in the final of the MX Women’s League (Photo: Facebook / Rayadas)

The players of Tigers came out determinedsa stay with the party; It was noticed in the passion, claw, order and talent they showed on the field of play, to finally beat the capital.

During the first half, although dominated by the representatives of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), there were more missed opportunities than goals, since no goal was recorded.

Things changed from minute 58, in the second half, then Lilia Market opened the scoring with a goal from a free kick; minutes later the second fell by Stephany Mayor, who from eleven steps was cold to put the second goal in the set.

Maria Sanchez it also had its moment. At minute 69, he connected an impressive shot inside the area and inevitably nailed the third for the Northerners, who thus tied their ticket to the grand final with a 4-2 aggregate.

At least that’s what everyone in the gallery thought, through TV, in the field and on the benches, since the 85th minute was already running; however it appeared again Maria Sanchez for connect a header and put the cherry on the cake that the thrashed.

Tigres Femenil advances to the final, defeating the América Femenil team with a 5-2 aggregate, at the university stadium PHOTO: GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM

This is how the final of the MX League was defined, where the Tigres team will seek the three-time championship against some clinging Rayadas that they wantn savor his second title in the team’s history.

The painting directed by Roberto Medina It will play its final number seven in the Liga MX Femenil; the team that made up the coach Eva Mirror will have their fifth final, and in all they have faced the rivals with more history.

Through the official page of the league, it was highlighted that Tigres reached the final with 47 points in the Regular Phase, they became the head of the general classification and the best offense and defense of the tournament. For its part, Rayadas was runner-up with 44 units.

The dates and times of the Grand Final, both outward and return, will be defined this Tuesday, December 14, 2021 and will be announced through the social networks of Liga MX Femenil.

The representative teams of Nuevo León will have their fifth final in the history of the tournament; the historical numbers surpass the UANL, but the talent, the claw and passion, match the series (Photo: Twitter / @ TigresFemenil)

The first final between both teams was in 2018, when the Tigers beat Las Rayadas in the penalty shootout 4 against two, thus obtaining his first professional title in the League.

The year 2019 witnessed their second confrontation, when Tigres returned to stay with the trophy of champions. They tied one goal in the first leg, but in the second leg, Rayadas fell 2-1. The second title of UANL.

The tournament opening 2019 He repeated his ending, but this time, fate had a great surprise in store for us. The Striped competed at par of a powerful team of Tigers. In the first game they drew a tie, and in the second, Monterrey achieved its first championship after a result of 1-0.

It is the fifth final with a royal classic (Photo: Twitter / @ TigresFemenil)

The last final played by these two teams was in the Guard1anes Tournament 2020, when those of Tigres arrived as leaders with a total of 46 points; without a doubt, the fear of any team.

The parties, like all those that have faced these two institutions, were tough. The first ended the advantage for Tigres by just one goal, same that they lost in the return. This tie forced penalties where the UANL won 3-2 and enshrined its third title.

