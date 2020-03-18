Classic Scrubs Scene Has Gone Viral For Showing The Benefits Of Social Distancing

Go away a Remark
Everybody is actually making an attempt to do their due diligence with stopping the unfold of the coronavirus. Extra individuals are working from residence, we’re staying out of theaters, eating places, bars, shops and simply trying to remain at residence as a lot as potential in order that we do not get sick or make others sick. Effectively, a scene from the NBC medical sitcom Scrubs has now gone viral (haha) for reminding us all simply how straightforward it’s to unfold our germs round once we do not observe social distancing.
Social distancing has turn out to be an enormous subject prior to now few weeks, and, as you may see, this clip from Scrubs demonstrates very clearly simply why that, particularly within the absence of hand-washing, is so necessary. Have a look, be barely horrified for a second (or three), after which meet me on the opposite facet:
Oooooh, boy! That is one tough ending for a sitcom, proper? I imply, there’s nothing fairly like realizing {that a} pretty senior citizen, who was truly about to be launched from the hospital, is now going to must deal with no matter insanity ensues as a result of she shook palms with a germ doofus after which unknowingly rubbed these germs throughout her mouth and nostril. This episode of Scrubs was mainly the beginning of a zombie apocalypse film, and I. Am. Right here. For. It.
Alright, what you simply witnessed was a portion of a 2006 episode of Scrubs referred to as “My Cabbage.” The episode explores how infections journey from individual to individual, in addition to how these little nasties that trigger infections get onto objects. As you possibly can see, one thing that is so expertly completed is how the episode makes use of the intense inexperienced to indicate us precisely how the germs journey so simply. I have not watched Scrubs in a very long time, however the web tells me that the affected person on the finish wasn’t simply contaminated with some chilly. Oh, no. That glove the fool picked up was coated with the germs of a affected person with a terminal illness, so, goodbye good girl!
If you happen to’ve been having a tough time staying residence or washing your palms as a lot as potential throughout this pandemic, I actually do not know the way seeing that final shot will not snap you out of it. Wash your palms and maintain your palms out of your face! Keep at residence! However, in case you depart, wash your palms once more after you get residence!
For this reason it is simply a good suggestion to avoid as many individuals as potential proper now, as a result of we’re all most likely no less than a little bit bit responsible of pondering we’re doing the best, non-germy issues and never fairly getting it. The clip begins with a mother making her child blow his nostril right into a tissue, which is appropriate (Regardless that the child sneezed into his hand, which is an enormous no-no!), however then she takes the hand she held the tissue with and shook another person’s hand, so the germ unfold is on. And, it occurred quick, which is why you possibly can by no means be too cautious.
Look, nobody desires to trigger any extra panic than there’s already been, as a result of it is unhealthy sufficient realizing that we’re all most likely acquainted with no less than one one who’s presently hoarding 50 or extra rolls of bathroom paper. However, please let this Scrubs scene stand as a reminder of how necessary it truly is, all the time however particularly now, to maintain your palms clear while you’ve been floating by means of public areas. You simply by no means know while you’ll run into anyone whose immunity simply cannot cope with no matter it’s that you’ve got been rolling round in.
Scrubs is streaming on Hulu proper now, however in case you want extra viewing choices, make sure to keep tuned to CinemaBlend for particulars on the most recent premieres and the whole lot that is being delayed proper now.
