Classification of the Japanese GP: Checo Pérez will start from the second row of the grid

Sergio Pérez during the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The qualifying session was held 2022 Japanese Grand Prix from formula 1 and with this the starting order for Sunday’s race was defined. Sergio Perez finished in fourth position by stopping the stopwatch at 1:29.709. the dutch Max Verstappen got the pole position with a time of 1:29.304, the fifth of the season.

“Quite amazing to drive on this track again, very happy to come back here. It will be interesting to see the weather, to see what happens with the rain, but I have confidence in the car”, declared the defending champion world after the end of the session.

1.- Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing.

2- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari.

3.-Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari.

4.- Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing.

5.- Esteban Ocon, Alpine.

6.-Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG.

7.- Fernando Alonso, Alpine.

8.- George Russell, Mercedes AMG.

9.- Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10.- Lando Norris, McLaren.

The rest of the grid is completed by Daniel Ricciardo in eleventh position and is followed by Valtteri Botas, Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu, Mick Schumacher, Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi.

Sergio Pérez during the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Carrera: October 09 at 00:00 hours.

Pérez currently occupies the third place at the World Cup with 235 points, just two less than the Monegasque Charles Leclerc one place above. The Mexican’s aspiration is for the runner-up of the season in what would be the best position he achieved throughout his career in Formula 1.

The highest category of motorsport has already played 17 of the 22 dates in the calendar. With five races to go, the championship seems to have been decided with an imminent course in both the Drivers and Constructors.

Max Verstappen, Consolidated at the top of the standings, he has an advantage of more than 100 points over his closest rival. Red Bull Racing is in a similar situation, but with even greater superiority, almost 140 units.

Formula One F1 – Japanese Grand Prix – Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan – October 7, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in action during practice REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan GP 2020 and 2021: The races have been cancelled.

2019 Japanese GP: Eighth place with Racing Point.

2018 Japanese GP: Seventh place with Force India.

2017 Japanese GP: Seventh place with Force India.

2016 Japanese GP: Seventh place with Force India.

2015 Japanese GP: Twelfth place with Force India.

2014 Japanese GP: 10th place with Force India.

2013 Japanese GP: Fifteenth place with McLaren.

Japanese GP 2012: Retirement with Sauber.

2011 Japanese GP: Eighth place with Sauber.

KEEP READING:

How is the special helmet that Checo Pérez will use in the Japanese GP

Father of Checo Pérez no longer wants to be president, now he wants the governorship of Jalisco

Checo Pérez will star in a series; knows the premiere date of the filming that will start at the Singapore GP