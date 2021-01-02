Claude Bolling Lifeless: French Pianist and Film Composer Was 90

Claude Bolling, a French jazz pianist and composer whose work could be heard in over 100 movies, died on Dec. 29 in Garches, France. He was 90.

Bolling’s representatives introduced his loss of life on his web site. No trigger was given.

Born on April 10, 1930 in Cannes, Alpes-Maritimes, France, Bolling was a baby prodigy and started enjoying piano professionally by the age of 14 with the likes of Lionel Hampton and Roy Eldridge. Bolling significantly assisted within the revival of conventional jazz within the Sixties, befriending greats like Oscar Peterson and citing Duke Ellington as a big affect.

Bolling was additionally a gifted movie composer, writing music for over 100 movies, together with a 1957 documentary in regards to the Cannes Film Competition in addition to many French and Canadian movies. A few of his credit embody “Me and the Forty Yr Previous Man” (1965), “Borsalino” (1970), “To Catch a Spy” (1971), “Le Magnifique” (1973), “Flic Story” (1975), “Silver Bears” (1978), “California Suite” (1978), “The Awakening” (1980), “Willie & Phil” (1980), “Three Males to Kill” (1980), “The Bay Boy” (1984), “He Died With His Eyes Open” (1985), “Attempt This One for Measurement” (1989) and “Likelihood or Coincidence” (1998).

His songs may also be heard on many American movie soundtracks, together with 2006’s “The Vacation” starring Cameron Diaz and Jack Black, the 2018 thriller “A Easy Favor” and 2019’s Oscar-winning movie “Joker.”

Nevertheless, Bolling is maybe most well-known for his crossover collaborations with classical musicians, together with his 1975 “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio” with Jean-Pierre Rampal, which remained on the Billboard classical charts for greater than a decade and earned him a Grammy nomination. Over his profession, Bolling additionally collaborated with musicians comparable to guitarist Alexandre Lagoya, violinist Pinchas Zukerman, trumpeter Maurice André and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Bolling’s spouse, Irène Dervize-Sadyker, died in 2017. That they had two sons collectively, David and Alexandre.