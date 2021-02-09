Claudia Conway to Appear on ‘American Idol’

Claudia Conway is auditioning for a ticket to Hollywood on the upcoming season of “American Idol.”

16-year-old Conway, whose mother and father are former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Challenge co-founder George Conway, rapidly grew to become a trending matter on Twitter Monday night time after she was featured in a business for the singing competitors present.

“American Idol” then confirmed Conway’s look, writing: “You heard that proper. @ClaudiaMConwayy is on the lookout for a golden ticket. Discover out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol.”

You heard that proper. @claudiamconwayy is on the lookout for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Discover out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

The present’s account additionally shared a 30-second teaser of Conway’s audition. “I’m very nervous however very excited,” Conway says at first of the clip. The present’s host, Ryan Seacrest, then says in a voiceover: “She’s a social media sensation… however will she get a ticket to Hollywood?”

Through the teaser, Conway can be heard introducing herself to judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. “I’m Claudia Conway. My mother and father are excessive profile political figures,” she says. However, the video leaves followers guessing, with Perry telling Conway in a matter-of-fact tone, “We would like an American Idol.”

After she began trending on Twitter, Conway posted a video on TikTok explaining her look on the present and her musical background.

“I do know I made a video in November saying I used to be auditioning, I did audition and it is going to be on air this Sunday, Feb. 14. I’ve been singing my complete life, I grew up in musical theater. Music has been one of many pillars in my life and I wouldn’t be right here with out it,” Conway says. “I play about eight devices. I’ve simply been doing it since I might stroll. They noticed a video I posted as a joke of me singing and so they have been like, ‘Hey, would you like to audition?’ and I used to be like, ‘Oh shit, yeah.’ As a result of who wouldn’t? So everybody thinks that it is a publicity stunt or me attempting to be like, no matter, however no – music is my ardour.”

@claudiamconway sorry i sound bizarre i’m somewhat sick however sure my audition will air on sunday 🤎 ♬ authentic sound – claudia conway

As Seacrest acknowledged, Conway has turn out to be a social media star over the previous yr, significantly on the platform TikTok, the place she has 1.7 million followers. She is greatest recognized for her vocal stance in opposition to Trump and openness about her household life, with a few of her movies sparking concern about her security and even calls and emails to authorities.

It’s not the primary time that “Idol” has intersected with American politics. In Season 5 in 2006 — AKA, the season of Taylor Hicks, Katharine McPhee and Kellie Pickler — Ayla Brown, the daughter of Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, appeared like an early favourite within the competitors. Brown made it by to Hollywood Week, after which to the semi-finals, however failed to make the High 12. (And Senator Brown would quickly be unseated by Elizabeth Warren as nicely.)

Conway first hinted at her look on “American Idol” on Nov. 15, when she posted a video of her through the audition, which was additionally used within the present’s teaser. “Hey guys, I’m right here at ‘American Idol’ confessional,” Conway says within the TikTok. “I met Ryan Seacrest as we speak and I’ve my audition quickly, so keep tuned for that.”

@claudiamconway @americanidol shoutout to anhie ♬ authentic sound – claudia conway

“American Idol” premieres on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Kate Aurthur contributed to this report.