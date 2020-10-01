Claudia Kim Gives Birth To Her First Child

Actress Claudia Kim (Soo Hyun) has welcomed her first baby!

On October 1, Claudia Kim posted a photograph of her hand holding her new child baby’s hand. She wrote within the caption, “She’s excellent,” revealing that she gave start to a child lady.

Claudia Kim married Cha Min Geun, the co-founder of WeWork Labs, final December. This April, she revealed by means of her company that she was pregnant.

The actress has appeared in Hollywood movies corresponding to “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Incredible Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Congratulations to Claudia Kim and Cha Min Geun!

