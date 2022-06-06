Claudia Sheinbaum boasted an invitation from Sylvester Stallone to break a record with boxing classes in the Zócalo

The actor who became famous for the Rocky movie saga invited the fans and the general population to participate in a massive boxing class that will take place in the Zócalo of Mexico City.

Two weeks from the scheduled appointment at the Zocalo of the city of mexico for the imposition of a new World Record For Largest Boxing Class, the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum boasted an invitation from Sylvester Stallone. It was through her social networks where she released a video in which the character who embodied Rocky Balboa issue the summons.

“Even Sylvester Stallone knows that we will make history in the Massive Boxing Class next June 18 in the Zócalo, are you ready yet?”, he wrote through his verified Twitter account, @Claudiashein.

In the footage lasting just over 20 seconds, the actor from movies like Rocky y Rambo pronounced: “I want to tell my friends from Mexico that there will be a very special event. It will be the biggest boxing class in the world. Let’s go for a world record! and keep hitting,” he said.

Claudia Sheinbaum showed off Sylvester Stallone’s invitation (Photo: Twitter/@ClaudiaShein)

After a series of changes in the original planning of the event, the capital authorities, as well as the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the National Boxing Commission (Conabox) confirmed that the Saturday June 18, 2022in the first square of the capital, the event with which they will seek the imposition of a new Guinness record.

According to the call, it is planned invite as many people as possible to perform a series of boxing moves and combinations for 30 minutes continuously. To do this, on the main stage there will be active boxers and former world champions who will indicate to the crowd the exercises necessary to achieve the feat.

The current brand, according to the registration of Guinness Recordwas imposed by Floyd Mayweather Jr.one of the most recognized rivals of saul Canelo Álvarez. It was in March 2017 when the American met in the city of Zhukovaregion near the capital of Russia, Moscow, to teach their movements. On that occasion he managed congregate 3 thousand 330 people, a figure that Mexico City must exceed.

The head of government of Mexico City released a video on her TikTok account where she is seen training for the massive boxing class in the Zócalo Capitalino.

So far, the list of athletes who will be in charge of giving the instructions has not been confirmed. However, throughout the promotional campaign, Daniel Aceves Villagrán, Mariana The Barbie JuarezCarlos Cuadras, Ana Maria Torres, Carlos White hair Zarate, Humberto The little one Gonzálezamong others.

To be able to go to the Zócalo grill next Saturday June 18 it is necessary to perform a pre-registration, free of charge, on the event website. In this sense, it is necessary to provide some information such as age, date of birth, gender, address and fill out a technical questionnaire to find out the level of relationship of the participants with physical activity and boxing.

Although it is not mandatory to practice on a recurring basis or have experience in the discipline, the only requirement to be able to attend is meet the minimum age requirement of 14 years.

In order to reach the mass class with the optimum level of preparation and coordination, the authorities enabled more than 120 training points throughout the city. In these spaces, trained personnel and professional trainers offer classes of up to two hours, seven days a week. The locations can be consulted in the official directory published on the official website of the Sports Institute of Mexico City.

