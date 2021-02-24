Claudia Sheinbaum’s recommendation to avoid lines in COVID-19 vaccination

Claudia Sheinbaum gave a recommendation for older adults not to queue up when receiving their vaccination (Photo: José Pazos / EFE)



Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City, gave a recommendation so that older adults do not queue up when receiving their vaccination against COVID-19. Curiously, the official asked that they not arrive “too early” for their appointment.

“Ask people not to arrive too early; needless. So that they arrive at the time that corresponds to them. From 9:00 to 4:00 in the afternoon it will be open. If there are still lines at 4:00 or there are people waiting, (Health personnel will not leave) until the vaccination is finished that day, ”he said at a press conference.

It is worth remembering that the campaign will last in the mayoralties Iztacalco, Tláhuac and Xochimilco from February 24 to March 5. There will also be mobile brigades, focused on people in this sector who cannot move to the units.

Vaccination campaign progresses slowly

Mexico is ranked 19th in the world in terms of the advancement of vaccination in its population (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Until this Tuesday, Mexico is ranked 19th in the world in terms of vaccination progress in its population. However, the 1,733,404 doses applied in the country are a lower figure compared to the 126 million Mexicans.

To say of Mauricio Rodriguez Alvarez, spokesman for the University Commission for the Attention of the Coronavirus Emergency of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), one of the virtues that the country has had is having worked on many fronts. “It not only includes vaccines (that are) in the refrigerator”, affirmed to the agency EFE.

Mexico, he explained, has focused on get vaccines directly with providers, through the global Covax initiative, with the production of the vaccine from the AstraZeneca laboratory, in addition to the research and production projects of a Mexican vaccine.

On December 24, 2020, Mexico received the first shipment of covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and, since then, has received more than 17 million doses. The latest shipments arrived in the last 24 hours and were from Sputnik V, with 200,000 doses, and from Pfizer, with more than 500,000.

Although only 1.7 million have been applied, 3 million are ready to be applied and 14 million (between AstraZeneca and Cansino) are still in the packaging process (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Although only 1.7 million have been applied, 3 million are ready to be applied and 14 million (between AstraZeneca and Cansino) are still in the packaging process in the country. Mexico has committed 34.4 million doses from the American Pfizer, 79.4 from the British AstraZeneca, 35 from the Chinese CanSino, 24 from the Russian Sputnik V, 10 from the Chinese Sinovac and 51.4 from the Covax platform of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Although there is an urgency in vaccination and, for many, a slow progress in it, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Ambassador of Mexico to the United Nations (UN), affirmed that the development of immunization in Mexico can be analyzed from several angles.

“If you want to compare yourself with the 130 countries that have not started their vaccination campaign, we are doing very well, but if you want to compare yourself with the ten countries that have monopolized the largest number of vaccines, then we are lagging behind,” he said on 18 February in an interview with EFE.

From the source asked to give the right dimension to what Mexico has done Well, “the fact that more vaccines have begun to arrive in more countries is a very good sign,” he said.

