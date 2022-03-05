Claudio Spinelli gave incredible details of his escape from the Ukraine: “A car ran over me and a truck jumped on me”

the odyssey that Claudio Paul Spinelli lived on Ukrainian territory will be an experience that will not be forgotten in all his life. The footballer of FC Oleksandria was in the center of the country invaded by Russia at the time of the first attack and automatically started looking for resources to get to the border with Poland. After countless efforts, the striker was able to arrive in Warsaw where he took a plane to Paris to meet up with his partner and close his journey with a flight to Argentina.

“I had a 12-hour trip, it took me 24 hours. People were in a panic, war tanks passed by, there were policemen, cars without gas because they didn’t make it to service stations. Food was not a problem, the problem was getting to the border with Poland or Romania. I slept two hours, I woke up with 15 calls from my parents, they thought something had happened to me. When I arrived at the border I found another madness, ”said the footballer in the first person in a chat with the program F-Team by ESPN.

And he added about one of his great concerns: “I was afraid that something would happen to me. Inside I felt that nothing was going to happen to me. But the fear was that something would happen to my legs, that a bomb would fall and something would happen to my legs. Warplanes passed over my head, it looked like a video game.”

Although a certain tranquility invaded him when he arrived in Lviv, he still knew that he had a long way to go to the border. “It was 25 kilometers, the first five with the combi, I did ten kilometers dragging the suitcase. Today, if something happens to me, I know that I only have to grab a backpack. After three kilometers a car hits me with the suitcase and it breaks. It was like being in a movie. At 12 noon we started walking and I arrived at two in the morning, I was dying of cold, I was 300 meters from freedom. There were thousands and thousands of people and the military wouldn’t let you go out. There I reached the moment of total despair. I told my dad that I was going to sleep on the street,” explained Claudio.

On that specific experience, he elaborated in a note with TyC Sports: “The problem was going to the border. When I got to the border part it was chaos. Lots of people wanted to get out, rows and rows of cars. People walking. It was a movie. I even stepped on a car, a truck jumped on me. All the people were crowded together, desperate. They tried to pass the children by throwing them over the fence. A car ran over me, carried me and lifted me up. Nothing happened to me. I had two suitcases and one suitcase was taken there. It was 25 kilometers, the first 5 I did with the two. That’s where the car takes me. I made the other 20 with the suitcase that broke.”

It was not easy at all to go to Poland and more and more people gathered near one of the few crossings enabled by the neighboring country in an atmosphere of desperation. “I lasted until 7 in the morning, stopped, that’s where the kids started to thrash about, there were avalanches. He had a woman grabbed and a girl crying, against the fence. She was very strong. I had a little battery left on my cell phone and I send a desperate audio to my dad: ‘No more, this is wrong. Call all of Argentina to see how I can get out of here ‘”, he added in ESPN.

“The boy at the border told us that the car could enter from Poland, but it could not leave through the same border. We could stand in line at another border, but to be in a car was to be three more days. I don’t know how a girl tells me ‘this is the car, where are they?’ We found her ten cars away from leaving for Poland. I didn’t feel my hands with three jackets. I get in the car and hug her, the girl didn’t understand anything, I explained that we had understood that we had to go back. That’s where we came out, ”he said, excited by the scenes he saw with his own eyes.

To close, he touched on the possibility of returning to Argentine soccer with an exception granted by the AFA. “I hope so. Today my main goal is to find a club to achieve all the goals I had set for this year. I still haven’t talked to AFA, I talked to Tapia and he told me that they knew about my issue, that they were seeing if something could be processed. I did preseason for a month and a half. On top of that they go to three different places, double shift. The cold really hits and we have to be prepared for those closed times”, concluded the forward.

