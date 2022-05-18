Clausura 2022 playoffs, the fairest since the playoffs were reinstated in Liga MX

Pachuca is the new leader of Mexican soccer with a double by Pocho Guzmán (Photo: Twitter/Tuzos)

The Clausura 2022 of Liga MX is in the semi-final instances in which it is the fairest edition in terms of the performance of the teams in the regular season since the playoff phase was reinstated. With the series of Pachuca (1) vs America (4) y Tigers (2) vs. Atlas (3)the prelude to the grand final of the tournament is starring the four best teams of the semester, something unprecedented in the last two years (period under the new format).

With 17 disputed dates, the Tuzos they managed to finish leaders in the qualifying table with 38 points obtained after 12 wins, two draws and just three losses. Their closest rival, the UANL Tigers, finished five points behind and had a record of ten wins, three draws and four losses.

On the third step was the current champion of Mexican football: Atlas. The red and black maintained the regularity compared to the previous semester and managed to get on the podium of the classification with 27 points. Finally, América was the big surprise of the final phase, since from being last place in the middle of the tournament, they managed to recover to fourth place with 26 units.

The reclassification phase maintained a trend in which the best placed teams prevailed In the table. Only the Rayados de Monterrey (7) did not follow that line. In the playoffs, Atlético de San Luis (10) won the match via penalties after drawing 2-2 in regular time.

In the rest of the duels, logic prevailed. Puebla (5) won three to one on penalties to Mazatlán (12) after drawing two in the match; Cruz Azul (8) went through an exactly identical situation against Necaxa (9); while Guadalajara (6) was the only team that won with a clear superiority over its rival, Pumas (11). The result was four runs to one.

With the teams defined in the Clausura 2022 league, the squads with the best performance during the semester managed to win their respective series, already defined in back and forth games, and advancing round. Pachuca (1) defeated San Luis (10) five by four; Tigres (2) tied at one against Cruz Azul (8), but won on the tiebreaker (position in the table); Atlas (3) won the Clásico Tapatío against Chivas (6) three to two, and finally América (4) eliminated Puebla (5) four to three.

It is so, that the semifinals bring together the best teams of the entire semester. Under this logic and if the trend continues, the favorites to advance and who would be in the final of Grita México 2022 would be Pachuca and Tigres. That according to the numbers, but the reality remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the key between rojinegros and auriazules opens the phase on Wednesday, May 18 with the dispute of the first leg at the Jalisco Stadium at 9:00 p.m. The return is on Saturday 21 at the Volcano at 8:00 p.m.

Azulcremas and blanquiazules do the same on Thursday the 19th at the Azteca Stadium at 8:00 p.m. with the first leg, while they close on Sunday the 22nd at 8:06 p.m. at the Hidalgo Stadium. All schedules according to the time of central Mexico.

