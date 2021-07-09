Clay Travis: NBA’s Want To Skew Rankings Proves Woke Harm Stays

The NBA loves to tout its tv scores to the mainstream media, apparently to push the narrative that persons are staring at in droves. The mainstream media all too ceaselessly gladly accepts it as gospel, then pushes the similar narrative to the general public.

However issues aren’t all the time what they appear, OutKick founder Clay Travis says.

“They narrowly controlled to keep away from an rock bottom Sport 1 NBA Finals score,” Clay says, relating to the Suns-Dollars sequence. “Within the bubble remaining 12 months, they posted a tiny quantity. They controlled to only recover from the hurdle of that quantity in Sport 1 on Tuesday.

“Now, why is that this going down? Why are NBA scores down so hugely at a time when maximum different sports activities leagues have recovered in a lovely considerable means? The league went broke as a result of they went woke. This isn’t obscure.”

How precisely did the NBA move woke? Clay counts the techniques in his newest video, the use of information to exhibit that the NBA is “skewing numbers of their choose.” Test it out in its entirety under.