Clay Travis: Woke Ruckus Continues At ESPN

Clay Travis and Greenback Sexton mentioned the continued drama at ESPN between Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor on Tuesday.

Clay: Greenback, we have been simply speaking about this off the air. Consider the day before today we mentioned Rachel Nichols, who used to be in reality disillusioned that she were given changed through a black girl in her web hosting tasks on the NBA Finals, and whilst you in fact…? Maria Taylor, through the best way, changed her. She has now been pulled off of the NBA Finals sidelines and changed through some other black girl, Malika Andrews.

That is lovely loopy. It’s humorous to me in some ways as a result of Rachel Nichols is a type of woke white folks we have been speaking about. They’re all in want, Greenback, of variety and inclusion, so long as variety and inclusion doesn’t in fact threaten their very own jobs — after which, boy, oh, boy, are they no longer glad about it in any respect.

Greenback: And obviously, she had inadequate wokeness insurance coverage. You already know, the coverage didn’t duvet announcing that she concept an African-American feminine colleague used to be no longer as certified as her for that task. Her wokeness coverage didn’t get her out of that downside.

Clay: She misplaced two jobs, so I in fact needed to give ESPN credit score. It’s more or less humorous in an ironic approach. She mentioned (summarized), “Hi there, this girl, Maria Taylor, doesn’t should have my task. She’s getting this gig on account of variety,” after which the New York Occasions has an enormous tale on July 4th, entrance web page in their Sports activities segment about Rachel Nichols’ feedback there, after which they exchange her with some other black girl. Now she loses some other task.

Right here used to be a part of Clay and Greenback’s unique dialog from Monday: