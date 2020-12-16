Clayne Crawford Starring in ‘The Integrity of Joseph Chambers’

Clayne Crawford and filmmaker Robert Machoian will re-team on “The Integrity of Joseph Chambers,” a drama a couple of household man who should be taught to hunt in order to offer for his household. The movie is Crawford and Machoian’s second collaboration, following “The Killing of Two Lovers,” a marital drama that premiered to smashing critiques at this yr’s Sundance Movie Pageant. Neon purchased “The Killing of Two Lovers,” and is planning a February launch, which can enable it to qualify for awards. Manufacturing on “The Integrity of Joseph Chambers” has begun in Alabama.

Jordana Brewster, Michael Raymond-James and Jeffrey Dean Morgan can even seem in the movie.

Machoian wrote the screenplay with Crawford in thoughts to play the lead position. Set in the midst of our present financial disaster, the story focuses on a husband and father, Joe (Crawford) who finds that it’s harder than he anticipated to kill his personal meals. An surprising searching incident ceaselessly alters his life. Brewster will play as Joe’s spouse Tess and Raymond-James is ready to play a personality known as Lone Wolf.

Back40 Photos will function their manufacturing firm with Clayne and Kiki Crawford producing. John Foss, Bo Clancey and Clayne Crawford will government produce the movie as nicely.

Crawford acquired a nomination for a Critics Alternative Tv Award for greatest supporting actor for his efficiency in the Sundance collection “Rectify” and starred for 2 seasons on Fox’s “Deadly Weapon.” Crawford is managed by Principal Leisure LA and Klevan Longarzo Vance Blumensaadt LLC.

Brewster is greatest recognized for her starring roles in Common’s “Quick and Livid “franchise. She not too long ago appeared in Jay Baruchel’s characteristic movie “Random Acts of Violence.” Brewster was a lead in the second season of ABC’s crime drama “Secrets and techniques and Lies” and appeared in FX’s “American Crime Story: The Individuals vs. OJ Simpson.”

Raymond-James might be seen in the upcoming Netflix characteristic “Candy Lady.” He additionally appeared in “True Blood” and “Terriers.” His characteristic credit embody Disney’s “The Best Hours” and Paramount’s “Jack Reacher.”

Morgan is thought for his roles as John Winchester in the fantasy horror collection “Supernatural” and Denny Duquette in the medical drama collection “Gray’s Anatomy.” He additionally performed the Comic in “Watchmen” and Negan in “The Strolling Lifeless.”

Crawford is managed by CAA, Principal Leisure LA and Klevan Longarzo Vance Blumensaadt LLC.

Brewster is represented by CAA, WME, Principal Leisure LA and Marcy Morris at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Raymond-James is repped by Gersh, Principal Leisure LA and Peikoff Mahan.

Morgan is repped by UTA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.