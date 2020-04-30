CLC, Kang Daniel, HYUKOH, Lim Kim, And More Announced For 88rising’s “Asia Rising Perpetually” Festival

88rising has introduced an thrilling lineup for his or her upcoming on-line music competition!

On April 30, 88rising took to social media accounts to disclose the lineup for “Asia Rising Perpetually,” a web-based music competition that can showcase a few of the biggest Asian expertise on the planet.

The lineup contains CLC, HYUKOH, Kang Daniel, and Lim Kim, together with Alextbh, Audrey Nuna, Beabadoobee, Dumbfoundead, Iñigo Pascual, Josh Pan, Keshi, Luna Li, mxmtoon, Niki, No Trip, Phum Viphurit, Wealthy Brian, Stephanie Poetri, Suboi, Umi, Yuna, and 9M88.

The music competition will stream stay on 88rising’s Twitter account on Could 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

Will you be tuning in to look at the musical competition?