CLC Signals Return With New Logo Ahead Of September Comeback

CLC revealed a brand new emblem forward of their long-awaited comeback!
It was beforehand shared that CLC is on the brink of launch a brand new album in early September. This would be the group’s first comeback in a few 12 months since their single “Satan” in September 2019.
On August 20, CLC’s social media accounts unveiled the group’s smooth new emblem!
#CLC #씨엘씨 pic.twitter.com/KPnCzpPOfK
— CLC·씨엘씨 (@CUBECLC) August 19, 2020
#CLC #씨엘씨 pic.twitter.com/SOlDQKVtlq
— CLC·씨엘씨 (@CUBECLC) August 19, 2020
Keep tuned for extra updates on CLC’s return!
