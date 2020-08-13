CLC To Make Comeback In September

CLC will probably be making a comeback this fall!

On August 13, News1 reported that CLC was making ready for a brand new album that might be launched in early September. Dice Leisure confirmed the information by sharing the article on their very own Twitter account.

This will probably be CLC’s first comeback in a couple of 12 months since final September’s “Satan.” Yeeun just lately garnered consideration for her eye-popping performances on Mnet’s “Good Lady,” the place she showcased each her rap and vocal abilities.

