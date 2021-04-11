CLC’s Eunbin And Cross Gene’s Shin Won Ho Have An Awkward First Meeting In “Someway Household”

The TV Chosun drama “Someway Household” has launched stills of the primary assembly between CLC’s Eunbin and Cross Gene member and actor Shin Won Ho.

“Someway Household” stars Sung Dong Il and Jin Hee Kyung as a married couple who run a boarding home close to the airport for many who work there. It initially started airing in 2020 however was placed on hiatus on account of cost points. It not too long ago premiered once more after reorganization on March 21, 2021. (The drama accomplished filming earlier than Shin Won Ho enlisted in October 2020).

CLC’s Eunbin performs Sung Ha Neul, the daughter of the married couple, who was finding out overseas however returned residence after her finest pal died in a tragic accident. She suffered from short-term aphasia on account of shock, and though she recovered, she remained depressed and misplaced in recollections of her pal. However she receives one other shock when she meets the brand new boarding home visitor Won Ho (Shin Won Ho), who appears precisely like her useless pal.

The brand new stills present the awkward assembly of the 2 folks. Won Ho cheerfully greets the daughter of the couple who run the boarding home the place he’s residing, however Ha Neul has extra difficult ideas and emotions that make her smile awkwardly and stare. In the following second, nonetheless, it’s Won Ho and Kim Geun Younger (Park Geun Younger) who look awkward and shocked.

The manufacturing workers said, “Whether or not Sung Ha Neul, who was traumatized by her pal’s dying, and Won Ho, who doesn’t know something about her previous, can get nearer might be one other attention-grabbing level to look out for within the drama.”

This episode of “Someway Household” will air on April 11 at 12:50 p.m. KST.

