CLC’s Sorn, Former MOMOLAND Member Taeha, Heo Chanmi, And More To Compete On “Miss Trot 2”

“Miss Trot” is coming again for a second season that can function many acquainted faces!

TV Chosun lately revealed the full set of profiles for the ladies that will likely be participating within the return of the present. The 2019 program “Miss Trot” discovered immense success as an audition present searching for singers to convey the style of trot again to the mainstream. Trot is a style of Korean pop music identified for its distinctive singing model with vocal inflections, and it was significantly common within the Nineteen Sixties and 70s.

Contestants come from various age teams and backgrounds, together with elementary college students, grad college college students, “popera” vocalists, entertainers, actresses, legal professionals, wrestling coaches, and extra.

The listing additionally options acquainted names together with earlier MOMOLAND member Taeha, CLC’s Sorn, Heo Chanmi, and Track Ha Ye. Try their profiles under!

Taeha debuted with MOMOLAND in 2017 and departed from the group in 2019. She was the principle vocalist of the crew.

One other idol to give trot a strive is CLC’s Sorn. Her profile describes her as a Thai lady that loves trot.

Heo Chanmi will even be exhibiting her trot expertise on the present. After debuting with the group Co-Ed College in 2010, she competed on the primary season of “Produce 101” in addition to “MIXNINE.” This previous yr, she made her debut as a solo artist with “Lights.”

One other acquainted face is Track Ha Ye, who is understood for her ballads. She debuted in 2013 and has expertise being on the survival program “Okay-Pop Star.”

Actress Kang Ye Bin and former Seeya member Kim Yeon Ji will even take part, together with Tremendous Junior Sungmin’s spouse and content material creator Kim Sa Eun.

“Miss Trot 2” will premiere December 17. Who will you root for?

