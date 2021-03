Mark your calendars: CLC’s Sorn is gearing as much as launch her very first solo music!

On March 18 at midnight KST, Sorn formally introduced that she can be dropping her first-ever solo observe, entitled “Run,” subsequent week.

Sorn additionally shared her first teaser for the brand new digital single, which is due out on March 23 at 6 p.m. KST.

Are you excited to see what Sorn has in retailer for her first solo music?