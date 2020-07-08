CLC’s Yeeun Talks About Experience Working With “Good Woman” Members, CLC’s Response, Support From Cube Artists, And More

On July 6, CLC’s Yeeun sat down to speak about her expertise on “Good Woman,” how the CLC members responded to her performances, and extra!

Mnet’s “Good Woman” options Korean feminine hip hop and R&B artists Ailee, Cheetah, Jamie (previously Park Jimin), Women’ Technology’s Hyoyeon, Sleeq, CLC’s Yeeun, KARD’s Jiwoo, Queen WA$ABII, Yunhway, and Lee Younger Ji. The finale aired on July 2.

Yeeun confirmed off new sides of her by way of many performances and caught viewers’ consideration along with her vivid persona. Yeeun revealed how she felt when she first met the opposite “Good Woman” members. “I wasn’t scared as a result of all of them had powerful vibes, however I used to be nervous as a result of I’m shy, and I used to be experiencing that sort of ambiance for the primary time,” she mentioned. “After speaking to the members, and in addition once we have been consuming snacks on the primary day, they have been all good. That they had very completely different vibes in comparison with their public photos.”

She added, “After the primary episode, I felt like issues would go higher than I had thought.”

She continued to speak about her fellow artists. Yeeun mentioned, “I’ve been on a staff with Hyoyeon, Cheetah, Jamie, and Jiwoo, they usually have been actually dependable. I gained a number of confidence.”

She continued, “Ranging from the time we have been working towards ‘WITCH,’ I discovered my self-confidence. I found what sort of sides to me I ought to present and the way I ought to carry out.”

Yeeun talked about that she didn’t all the time have a straightforward time on “Good Woman.” She mentioned, “At first, the filming classes weren’t very lengthy, and we weren’t assembly up on a regular basis, so it took a while for me to regulate. Regardless of all that, I feel I accomplished the quests nicely.”

On the subject of her duet with Yunhway, Yeeun mentioned, “We filmed on the tune camp once we weren’t very shut to one another but. Yunhway did a very good job of creating issues much less awkward.”

She continued, “Yunhway helped me out so much once I was dealing with difficulties throughout our preparations as a result of I’ve by no means produced music earlier than. I used to be grateful as a result of she helped me with out displaying any indicators that she was drained. I had deep conversations along with her for 2 days, and I began to depend on her extra.” She added, “I simply felt comfy every time I noticed her.”

Yeeun revealed that the “Good Woman” crew members are a part of a gaggle chat. She shared, “The tempo of our conversations within the group chat is so quick that I’ve to time my messages nicely. DinDin turns into the butt of the joke on the chat too.” Yeeun additionally mentioned with amusing, “Ailee, Lee Younger Ji, and Jamie are probably the most sociable.”

Yeeun shared her causes for becoming a member of “Good Woman.” She defined, “By way of the present, I wished to discover a completely different ‘me’ versus when I’m in CLC. Moderately than taking up one thing huge like making an attempt to make myself identified, I wished to develop myself.”

When requested about how viewers have been taking in Yeeun’s new ideas, that are completely different from what she reveals by way of CLC, Yeeun responded, “I’m very pleased that individuals are reacting positively. I’m so flattered that I obtained good suggestions for a way a lot I’ve ready. I began interested by what I must do to make the individuals who assist me pleased. I attempt to dwell higher for that purpose.”

Yeeun additionally shared how the CLC members reacted to her performances. “I used to be so occupied as a result of I used to be solely interested by my efficiency at first phases of ‘Good Woman,’” she defined. “The members couldn’t actually say something to me as a result of I used to be busy making ready for my performances at first, and I appeared on edge. Nonetheless, after my efficiency of ‘Barbie,’ they gave me a number of encouragement.”

She revealed that different artists from Cube Leisure additionally shared their assist, and Yeeun expressed her gratitude. She mentioned, “(G)I-DLE‘s Soyeon and BTOB‘s Eunkwang despatched me video messages for ‘Good Woman.’ PENTAGON‘s Hui and Shinwon met up with me and gave me recommendation.”

She continued, “I used to be worrying so much about who to characteristic in my efficiency of ‘Mermaid,’ and Shinwon suggested me on who to decide on. I mentioned, ‘I’m afraid I’m going to lose,’ and Hui responded, ‘There’s no must be hung up on profitable or dropping.’”

Yeeun added, “After my ‘Barbie‘ efficiency, Eunkwang despatched me a message that learn, ‘You are somebody who’s going to make it huge. Let’s do nicely sooner or later.’”

Supply (1) (2) (3)