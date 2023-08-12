CLE Street Is Now Called Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way:

Friday, the city of Cleveland held a party to honor the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. At the corner of East 99th Street as well as St. Clair Avenue, there was a celebration to name a street.

Fans started a petition in February 2022 to put a sign above East 99th Street that says “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.” The owner of Beach Street Publicity, Felicia C. Haney, said, “There’s nothing here that honors that or the band Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.”

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Came From This Area, And Their Success Gave People Hope:

“When the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony became popular, they did so not just in Cleveland but also in this area. This gave people in this area hope.

They are from our area; they aren’t from the cities. “They really brought Cleveland to where it is now, and people continue to talk regarding it 30 years later,” Haney said.

Kevin Conwell Can’t Believe How Fast They Got All The Signatures:

When the petition was finished as well as signed, it was sent to the Cleveland City Council. Councilman Kevin Conwell was surprised by how quickly they got the signatures.

“This petition was signed faster than any other I’ve seen in my 20 years on the council. I’ve been to a lot of street dedications, but this is the fastest one I’ve seen here. “That shows that the proof is in the pudding,” Conwell said.

On Friday, All Five Members Of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Will Be At Ceremony At The Crossroads:

All five members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be at the noon ceremony at the crossroads on Friday. Henderson says there will be “a lot of love” at the ceremony, which will lead into a busy weekend full of events.

On Friday night, the group will play at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. On Saturday, they’ll play at the Glennville event before joining LL Cool J’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Field House.

“We’re trying to improve the community, so we’ll talk to the people who live there as well as ask them what they believe the community needs. So that’s how we intend to help the community: we’ll be there, hands-on, and working right alongside them.

Bizzy Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, as well as Wish Bone, all members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, have always been proud of their city and neighborhood.

The group has written songs about E. 99th, shot music videos there, and even got the idea for the name of their album from it. “Cleveland changed everything, including our sound. Our adventures, which we discussed about in all of our songs,

Henderson Said That That Cleveland Has Had A Big Impact On Who Ee Are Today:

“Cleveland played a big role in making us who we are,” said Henderson. “Every place is different from Cleveland. Everything is different, from the people to the problems.

The group, which was formed in 1991 and called B.O.N.E. Enterpri$e, didn’t belong to either side of the coastal rap feud. They were making a name for Cleveland on the hip-hop scene all over the country.

Henderson Was From The Middle Of The Country, And At That Time, No One Had Really Come Upwards And Made An Impact:

“We didn’t grow up on the East Coast. We had never lived on the West Coast. “We didn’t come from the South,” Henderson said. “We were from the Midwest, and during that time, nobody had really come out and made an impact there like Bone.”

Henderson is excited to spend time with his family and eat at places like Open Pitt, Kim’s Wings, and Mr. Hero in Cleveland while he’s back home.

Henderson Also Worked For Spread The Love Foundation:

But he will also be working for the Spread the Love Foundation. This is a non-profit organization whose goal is to improve cultural equality in Cleveland neighborhoods through education in the music business and job training for people who aren’t doing well.

Henderson is the founder and head of the Spread the Love Foundation.

He was motivated to provide education, job chances, and skills to work within the music business back to his neighborhood, not just as an artist or performer, but also as a manager, editor, or in some other behind-the-scenes role.

Henderson Has Made Nine Records By Himself, Three Albums With Other People, And Has Won Two Grammys:

Henderson has wanted to start a non-profit in Cleveland for a long time, but he also knows that he has come a long way in his work.

Now that he is 50 years old and has 10 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony records, 9 solo albums, 3 joint albums, and two Grammy wins, Henderson says he is in the business of trying to improve his area.