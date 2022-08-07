Cleaning stars at PSG: Galtier separated a seventh footballer and sent him to the group of “undesirables”

Idrissa Gueye is the last PSG player to enter the discard list made by Christophe Galtier (Photo: REUTERS)

Since Christophe Galtier took over as coach of the PSG He has dedicated himself to purging a squad that is full of stars but has several players who do not fit into his plans. The last to enter that list has been Idrissa Gueyea 32-year-old Senegalese midfielder, who did not participate in training this Friday morning at Lodge Camp. From now on, she will work with the second group, where there are several discards.

As reported by the newspaper The teamwhich classifies these footballers as “undesirables” Despite the fact that the DT does not like that term, Gueye has been marginalized and “pays for the arrival of Renato Sanches”portuguese player 24 years who in the last few hours has been signed by the Parisian club from Lille. According to Sky Sportthe Senegalese could return to Everton.

This implies that Meet Gueye Now he joins that group that was already part of Ander Herrera, Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Rafinha, Thilo Kehrer and Georginio Wijnaldumwho has already been hired on loan by the AS Roma. Wijnaldum arrives in the cast of the Italian capital on loan for one year, with an option to buy $8 million.

Idrissa Gueye, who would not continue at PSG, along with Lionel Messi (Photo: REUTERS)

Until now, Gueye He trained alongside other players whose future is unknown and his continuity depends on the reinforcements that arrive in this market. In this situation they are currently Diallo, Daniloand the Argentines Leandro Paredes y Mauro Icardiwho was left out of the list of those summoned for the debut against Clermont by Ligue 1.

Yes ok Icardi is not in the group “undesirables” because he continues to train with the first team, everything indicates that his destiny is in Italy. He has no concrete offers but Monza has it on the radar and was also linked with AC Milan, AS Roma, Lazio y Naples. Y Leandro Paredesmeanwhile, could end up at Juventus if finally Christophe Galtier decides to terminate their services.

Christophe Galtier heads the purification of the PSG squad (Photo: REUTERS)

There is still almost a month to go before the transfer market closes (September 1) and in the Paris Saint Germain They seek to purge a locker room where many players were not going to be taken into account. For now, they’re gone Xavi Simons (PSV from the Netherlands), Alphonse Areola (England’s West Ham), Colin grew up (on loan to Racing Club de Strasbourg), Angel Di Maria (free to Juventus of Italy) and Marcin Bulka (it was on loan in Nice and they bought it).

