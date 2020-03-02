Clearview AI, the creepy facial recognition company, is reportedly developing a surveillance camera

Clearview AI, which scans the internet for footage for its big facial status database, is reportedly working on a surveillance digicam

In line with a by way of BuzzFeed Info, Clearview AI is rising the digicam via a sister operation known as Notion Digital camera. The company is taking a look to create a product that could be providing reside, real-time facial status.

BuzzFeed found the relationship between the 2 corporations after noticing a “security_camera” app inside the code on Clearview’s web app. After the inside monitor outlet reached out to the company, Notion Digital camera’s web page was as soon as . The two corporations didn’t level out their courting on each web page. Then once more, an an identical code having access to Clearview’s servers have been found on Notion Digital camera’s web page. Be taught further…

