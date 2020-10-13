Clever buffalo turned out to be an easy task for the police, know the whole matter

Uttar Pradesh: The cleverness of a buffalo and the tricks of the police came in handy and the buffalo owner got it right. There was a different view of buffalo theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Sunday. When the stolen buffalo was found, two claimants were claiming their rights over it. When the matter reached the police, the police put the responsibility of identifying its owner on the buffalo, then that unruly animal made the task of the police easy and went with him after identifying his owner. Also Read – Special campaign will be conducted for women safety in Navratri, CM Yogi gave instructions to officials

According to the information, Dharmendra's buffalo was stolen three days ago from Alinagar in Tirwa Kotwali area of ​​Kannauj district and Virendra's buffalo was also stolen on the same day. On the information of the informer, the police recovered the stolen buffalo. As soon as the information about the buffalo was recovered, Dharmendra and Virendra Tirva reached Kotwali. Both were claiming their own buffalo. When the police could not find out the real owner of the buffalo for a long time, he got an idea and left it to the buffalo to identify its owner.

SSI of Kotwali Vijayakant Mishra left the buffalo between the two buffalo contenders. Both of them gave voice and called the buffalo to their side. After a while, the buffalo recognized his real owner Dharmendra and stood near him. This thoughtful decision of SSI was highly appreciated. At the same time, the buffalo's second contender also agreed with the decision that the buffalo belongs to Dharmendra.

After stealing the buffalo, someone was sold to a butcher in Tirwa area for 19 thousand rupees. The police came to know about the buffalo cattle market. The police recovered the buffalo and brought it to the police station and took out the trick and handed over the buffalo to its owner.