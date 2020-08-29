Cliff Robinson Lifeless: NBA All-Star and ‘Survivor’ Contestant Was 53

Cliff Robinson, a former NBA All-Star and contestant on the fact present “Survivor,” has died, his alma mater the College of Connecticut introduced. He was 53.

“The UConn Basketball household mourns the lack of a legendary participant and particular person, Clifford Robinson,” the college’s males’s basketball twitter account wrote. “Our ideas and prayers are with Cliff’s household at this troublesome time.”

The reason for demise has not been given, however Robinson had just lately skilled a number of points along with his well being. He suffered a stroke in 2017, had a tumor faraway from his jaw in 2018 and underwent surgical procedure for most cancers in March 2019.

A 6-foot-10 ahead, Robinson started his basketball profession at UConn in 1985 and was instrumental within the group successful the 1988 NIT championship. He was chosen because the 36th NBA draft choose within the second spherical by the Portland Path Blazers in 1989 and performed there for eight seasons, main the group to the playoffs annually and the NBA finals in 1990 and 1992.

Robinson gained the Sixth Man of the 12 months Award for the 1992-1993 season, throughout which he averaged 19.1 factors, 6.6. rebounds and 1.99 blocks per recreation. Robinson was named an All-Star with the group in 1994. Within the remaining years of his profession, Robinson went on to play for the Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons, the Golden State Warriors and the New Jersey Nets.

After the Blazers gained recreation 4 of the 1992 Western Convention Finals in opposition to the Utah Jazz, Robinson carried out a victory dance that he coined the “Uncle Cliffy.” Robinson has been often called Uncle Cliffy ever since, even starting a hashish enterprise of the identical identify.

In 2014, Robinson was a contestant on the 28th season of “Survivor,” a actuality present that leaves its contestants within the wild the place they need to fend for themselves and compete in challenges for rewards. The theme of the season was “Brains vs. Brawn vs. Magnificence,” and Robinson was positioned on the “Brawn” group. Though he initially didn’t reveal his true identification, one other contestant on the present acknowledged Robinson and his secret was out. Robinson was the fifth contender to be voted off the island.

Robinson is survived by his spouse, Heather Lufkins, and son, Isaiah Robinson.