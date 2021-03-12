Cliff Simon Useless: Stargate SG 1 Actor Was 58

Cliff Simon, who performed the villain Ba-al on the “Stargate SG 1” TV collection, died in a kite-boarding accident Tuesday on Topanga seaside in Los Angeles.

His spouse Collette reported his loss of life on his Fb web page, writing “To Buddies, household and followers,

It’s with unimaginable heartbreak that I’m sharing with you, that my beloved husband, Cliff Simon, handed away at 12:30pm on Tuesday March 9, 2021. He was at Topanga Seashore, California and sadly handed away after a tragic kiteboarding accident. He was recognized to most of you on this web page because the villain you really liked to hate, Ba’al, from Stargate SG-1. However as he stated, “performing is what I do, it’s solely part of who I’m.”

“And he was SO far more – a real authentic, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, writer. There’s a gaping gap the place he as soon as stood on this earth. He was cherished by too many to say and had a fantastic influence on so many lives. He was a tremendous and far cherished brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and buddy.”

Born in South Africa, Simon competed in each swimming and gymnastics. After shifting to Britain, he competed in Olympic trials in swimming, however then determined to return to South Africa, the place he enlisted within the Air Pressure. After leaving the Air Pressure, Simon discovered work educating windsurfing and water-skiing as a resort, the place he was recruited to hitch a stage present. He carried out all over the world as a gymnast, then grew to become a dancer on the Moulin Rouge in Paris. He wrote a e book based mostly on his experiences, referred to as “Paris Nights: My Yr on the Moulin Rouge.”

Coming back from Paris, Simon was forged within the South African TV collection “Egoli – Place of Gold” earlier than shifting to Hollywood. After a visitor spot on “Nash Bridges,” he gained the function of “Ba’al,” staying on the present for 5 seasons.

He returned to the function for the 2008 Stargate SG1 film, “Continuum.” Simon additionally visitor starred on “Citadel,” “NCIS,” “The People,” “Days of Our Lives” and “24.”