Climate campaigners condemn ‘insidious’ cocktail party for MPs and coal industry

March 4, 2020
Parliament House event represents an effort to undermine native climate movement, environmental employees 350 Australia says

Environmental campaigners say a cocktail night time time involving the fossil gasoline commerce and federal politicians represents an “insidious” lobbying effort to undermine native climate movement.

The professional-coal Liberal MP Craig Kelly and Onerous work’s Joel Fitzgibbon will host a cocktail event at Parliament House to discuss carbon seize and storage with commerce leaders on Wednesday night time time.

