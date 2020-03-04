Parliament House event represents an effort to undermine native climate movement, environmental employees 350 Australia says
Environmental campaigners say a cocktail night time time involving the fossil gasoline commerce and federal politicians represents an “insidious” lobbying effort to undermine native climate movement.
The professional-coal Liberal MP Craig Kelly and Onerous work’s Joel Fitzgibbon will host a cocktail event at Parliament House to discuss carbon seize and storage with commerce leaders on Wednesday night time time.
