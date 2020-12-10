Climate Change Anthology From Scott Z. Burns Lands Apple Series Order

Apple has given a sequence order to “Extrapolations,” an anthology sequence about local weather change from Scott Z. Burns, Selection has discovered solely.

Burns will write, direct, and govt produce the sequence, which hails from Media Res. It’s stated to inform intimate, unanticipated tales of how the upcoming adjustments to our planet will have an effect on love, religion, work and household on a private and human scale. Advised over a season of 10 interconnected episodes, every story within the scripted sequence will monitor the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the twenty first century.

Selection solely reported that the sequence was within the works at Apple earlier this 12 months. Together with Burns, Michael Ellenberg will govt produce through Media Res, with Greg Jacobs and Dorothy Fortenberry additionally govt producing.

“Many of the storytelling round local weather change has centered on the science and getting individuals to simply accept it,” stated Burns. “Our goal with ‘Extrapolations’ is to maneuver past science and use drama, comedy, thriller and each different style to permit us to think about how each facet of our world goes to be altering within the years forward. We all know the local weather goes to alter – ‘Extrapolations’ asks, can we modify, too?”

Burns beforehand produced the Oscar-winning local weather change documentary “An Inconvenient Fact” in 2006 and govt produced the followup “An Inconvenient Sequel: Fact to Energy” in 2017. His different credit embody a number of movies that cope with main world points, akin to “The Report,” “The Informant!,” “Contagion,” “Facet Results,” and “The Laundromat.”

He’s repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

The sequence marks the newest collaboration between Apple and Media Res. The corporate additionally produces Apple’s flagship drama “The Morning Present” starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Others embody the upcoming adaptation of the best-selling novel “Pachinko” in addition to a CIA drama starring “Captain Marvel’s” Brie Larson.