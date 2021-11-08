Climate Forecast: Alert issued for heavy to very heavy rain in those states on November 10-11, clouds will rain day after today too

Climate Forecast: Within the final 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain has been recorded in Chennai and lately the depth of rain is anticipated to be moderately much less. DG IMD, Mrityunjay Mohapatra has advised that it is going to flip in opposition to the Bay of Bengal and the low stress space shaped at the ninth will turn out to be a melancholy in opposition to the north at the morning of the eleventh. Because of which there’s an opportunity of extraordinarily heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on November 10-11.Additionally Learn – Chennai Rains Newest Replace: Easiest rainfall in Chennai since 2015, two days vacation in faculties, faculties of four districts; IMD issued Crimson Alert

The Meteorological Division has mentioned that popular mild to average rain is most likely over Kerala, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu right through the following 5 days. Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG IMD mentioned that at the tenth and eleventh, there will likely be heavy to very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and adjacent South Andhra Pradesh. The rain will scale back at the twelfth, when this low stress space will flip west. Fishermen had been recommended to go back from the ocean through ninth. Additionally Learn – Rain breaks 120-year document in Kerala, very best rainfall within the month of October

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has reported that the sky might be usually cloudy. Reasonable/heavy rain and thundershowers are very more likely to happen over some spaces of Chennai town and adjacent spaces for the following 48 hours.

Consistent with the Meteorological Division (IMD), there’s a chance of heavy rains principally on November 10 and 11 over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast.

Consistent with the Meteorological Division, there’s a chance of heavy rains over the weekend in Chennai and adjacent spaces, whilst maximum districts of Tamil Nadu and lots of portions of South Peninsular India might obtain rain all the way through the week. At the present, the IMD has issued a ‘pink’ alert amid the potential for extraordinarily heavy rains.