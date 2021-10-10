Climate Forecast Nowadays: Heavy rains in Chennai and suburbs, Poondi and Satyamurthy Sagar dams might move the chance mark; flood alert issued

Climate Forecast Nowadays: Tamil Nadu Water Sources Division has issued a flood caution after heavy rains in Chennai suburbs on Sunday. The dept says that the Poondi and Satyamurthy Sagar reservoirs, which can be the primary ingesting water assets for Chennai, might upward push above the chance mark. With the emerging water stage, the reservoir has began freeing surplus water from 2 pm on Sunday.Additionally Learn – MS Dhoni mentioned sooner than the qualifiers in opposition to Delhi – Gamers took the duty of protecting all departments in stability

The dept has already requested the Tiruvallur district management to shift other folks dwelling close to the banks of the Kosathaliyar river, together with the ones dwelling in Manali and Ennore, to a more secure position. Consistent with a remark from the dept, the garage stage of the Poondi dam is 35 ft and the water is predicted to the touch a top of 34 ft.

The water stage has already reached 33.95 ft on Sunday and if incessant rains motive additional build up in glide, extra water might be launched in stages. The IMD had predicted heavy rains in Chennai and suburbs together with Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts for Sunday and Monday.

