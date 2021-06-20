Climate Forecast Replace: Likelihood of rain in those districts of Delhi-NCR and UP, know the situation of your climate right here

Climate Forecast Nowadays: It’ll rain in lots of districts of Delhi-NCR and UP. There’s a risk of rain right here within the subsequent two hours. Gentle rain with robust wind has been predicted. Additionally Learn – Climate Forecast, Temperature Nowadays Updates: Heavy rain forecast in those spaces of Delhi-UP, Uttarakhand-Punjab-Haryana-Bihar-MP will rain within the subsequent 24 hours

In line with the Meteorological Division, there’s a risk of rain in North East Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi in addition to Ghaziabad, Hindon, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Larger Noida, Dadri. In conjunction with this, there’s a risk of rain in Secunderabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Khurja, Narora, Kasganj, Atrauli, Naziabad, Sikandra Rao and Etah. It’ll rain right here within the subsequent two hours. Additionally Learn – Bihar Climate Forecast: Heavy rains in Bihar prone to motive floods, crimson alert issued in those districts

Thunderstorm with light-moderate rain over remoted puts of South, East, Northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Noida, Gr Noida, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Khurja, Narora, Kasganj, Atrauli, Nazibabad, Sikandra Rao , Etah all through subsequent 2 hrs: IMD Additionally Learn – Rain wreaks havoc in Nepal: 8 killed, dozens lacking, many bridges damaged, dozens of homes washed away – ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

In conjunction with those puts, there are clouds in lots of portions of UP (UP Major Aaj ka Mausam Kaisa Rahega). There’s a risk of sunshine rain at some puts. Other folks have were given reduction from the warmth because of clouds and rain. On the similar time, because of rain and sunshine, it’s getting humid in lots of puts.