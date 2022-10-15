Climate of tension and a possible sale after the World Cup: the throes of Rodrigo De Paul’s controversy at Atlético Madrid

Rodrigo De Paul, in the middle of the scene at Atlético de Madrid (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

Yes ok Rodrigo DePaul He returned to add minutes with the Atlético de Madrid shirt, the throes of the controversy that he starred in weeks ago are still beating through the Spanish territory. A few weeks before the World Cup, they assure that the club sees this event as a good opportunity to get rid of the Argentine through a sale since the air of discomfort still blows strongly indoors.

Although both coach Diego Simeone and president Enrique Cerezo chose to give brief statements, without too many details to avoid further controversy, the Spanish media Brand assured that “The reality is that it has bothered, and a lot the attitude of the Argentine”. In addition, they recalled that “last year received several reprimands for his behavior”, to the point of even marking an escalation of anger in the locker room for this “controversial episode” that he starred in Miami.

The journalist David Medina also reported in the newspaper that the Spanish club needs to sell to balance its accounts, and that Rodrigo De Paul could be an attractive piece in the Italian market, where he shone with the Udinese shirt. Powerful like Juventus and Milan had him on the radar in the past, before Atlético de Madrid took over his services in exchange for an amount close to 36 million euros. “A timely sale, if it is revalued, would be a way to remove the problem,” he remarked.

Another point in this story is that after Luis Suárez left for Nacional de Uruguay, Rodrigo De Paul would only have his compatriot Ángel Correa as an ally. “Perhaps his only support and he will not have many more if he continues to miss important events”they detailed.

By Paul He was in the center of the scene after being part of the tour of the United States with the Argentine team. In a video that went viral on social networks, he was seen accompanying his partner, singer Tini Stoessel, at an event in Miami. The scandal was generated as a result of the fact that, according to the Spanish press, the midfielder had requested to join the Atlético Madrid training sessions later as a result of a “health problem with his father”.

Behind the scenes of the awards, the singer walked in a glamorous dress and the footballer was present

The Cholo Simeone was one of the main faces of the mattress who touched on the subject. Although he did not want to enter into controversy, the DT made his discomfort clear at a press conference. “Nothing to comment on, simply resolve the situations internally as we have always resolved them. Of course, yes, we have spoken with Rodrigo, it is normal. He is a player of ours, important to the team and we need him to be in good standing with the team”, he stated. President Cerezo expressed himself along the same lines: “Well, what I am going to tell you is something very clear, which is an issue between him and us. And I think everything has been said.”

After friendlies against Jamaica and Honduras, De Paul was relegated from the coach’s consideration after not arriving in time to play against Sevilla. He was a substitute and did not enter in the defeat against Bruges in Belgium and in the victory against Girona. He then entered the complement of the 0-0 draw against the Belgians in the Champions League. Upon entering through Koke, the Atlético Madrid fans made themselves felt in the Wanda Metropolitano with some whistles, disapproving of the attitude that the albiceleste.

It happened during the duel of Champions League



KEEP READING:

Good news for the Argentine team: Lionel Messi reappeared among PSG’s squad and will play the derby against Marseille

The two European giants who put Lautaro Martínez on their radar after his brilliant performance against Barcelona

Ronaldo, intimate: he confessed to having suffered from depression, his trauma at airports and what happened in the final of France 1998