Climate of tension in Madrid for the possible signing of Ronaldo at Atlético

Fans spoke out about the rumors linking Ronaldo to Atletico (Reuters)

Finally the fans expressed themselves about what it could be the most resounding signing of this transfer market. In the midst of rumors and speculation about the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo al Atletico Madridwere the fans themselves who took action on the matter.

His reaction could be seen during the friendly match played by the team mattress against Numancia as a visitor at the Municipal Stadium of El Burgo de Osma. A small group of ‘rojiblancos’ went there who, through banners and banners, they took a strong position on the incorporation of Ex Real Madrid.

“CR7 NOT WELCOME (CR7 is not welcome)”, was the great canvas that they displayed in the visiting sector together with other banners in which the name of the Portuguese star was crossed out. The duel, which ended in a comfortable 4-0 victory for tool was marked by the discontent of the fans with the information that came from the Spanish capital.

However, this was not the only way in which the fan made himself heard, since on the same day, the International Union of Atlético de Madrid Supporters Clubs published a sharp statement on his official Twitter account alluding to the subject.

“The mentioned player represents the antithesis of the values ​​that constitute the hallmarks of our Atletisuch as the effort, generosity, simplicity, humility of those who want to defend our values, “said the group of fans.

“Even in the unlikely event that a player in frank decline as Cristiano Ronaldo could secure a title, we would not accept his signing. The sense of belonging to our athletic feeling is not something that is within his reach, unfortunately for him, so he could never achieve our affection or recognition, “they explained while hinting at a general discomfort at the rumors.

Finally, he was the president of Club Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, the one who spoke: “I don’t know who made up that story. LRumors are rumors and they should stay where they are. because if they continue to increase, it will seem that they are real, and they are not.

To finish, Cerezo also praised the squad and closed the debate on the new additions: “We have an amazing team, we don’t need anything else. We have a great team and a great coach to face a wonderful season”.

Atlético de Madrid has made three signings so far. In addition to the hiring of the Argentine international side Nahuel Molina LuceroDiego Simeone already has the Belgian midfielderAxel Witsel (he arrived as a free agent) and the 22-year-old forward, although everything indicates that he will leave on loan to gain minutes.

