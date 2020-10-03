Clint Eastwood Planning to Produce, Direct and Star in ‘Cry Macho’

Clint Eastwood is planning to produce, direct and star in the adventure-drama “Cry Macho” for Warner Bros., sources have confirmed to Selection.

Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier are producing, together with Tim Moore and Eastwood at his Warner-based Malpaso manufacturing firm. The mission is predicated on the 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash, who wrote the script together with Nick Schneck.

The mission was unveiled throughout the 2011 Cannes Movie Competition, the place the New York Occasions reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger was connected to star with Ruddy producing, Brad Furman directing and plans to shoot in New Mexico. Eastwood had as soon as earlier than supposed to star and direct, however had put it apart in favor of 1988’s “The Useless Pool,” in which he portrayed his signature Harry Callahan character.

The Schwarzenegger mission by no means materialized. “Cry Macho” tells the story of a washed-up horse coach who schemes to make $50,000 by snatching a streetwise Mexican boy from his mom in Mexico Metropolis and delivering him to his father — and the coach’s ex-boss — in Texas.

Eastwood, who turned 90 in Might, is famend for having the ability to shoot his movies rapidly — usually by capturing just one or two takes of a scene — and on finances. He directed and starred in 2018’s “The Mule” and directed final yr’s “Richard Jewell,” starring Paul Walter Hauser as the real-life safety guard whose life turned chaotic after he was listed as a potential suspect in the Olympic Park bombing throughout the 1996 Atlanta Olympics after having found a suspicious deserted backpack.

Eastwood has received 4 Academy Awards — two for guiding and producing “Million Greenback Child” and two for guiding and producing “Unforgiven.” He’s acquired seven different nominations together with Finest Image nods for “Mystic River,” “Letters From Iwo Jima” and “American Sniper,” Finest Actor noms for “Million Greenback Child” and “Unforgiven” and Finest Director noms for “Mystic River” and “Letters From Iwo Jima.”

