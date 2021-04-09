Clive Davis, Kenny Ortega, More to Fete Music Supervisor Maureen Crowe

Music luminaries Clive Davis (pictured), Kenny Ortega and Rickey Minor will take part within the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Sunday night time (April 11), every feting Maureen Crowe, who will obtain the Legacy Award. As a music supervisor, Crowe has labored on such movies as “The Bodyguard,” “True Romance, “Wayne’s World” and, most not too long ago, the Netflix sequence “Julie and the Phantoms.” The Legacy Award honors those that have excelled inside the craft of music supervision.

As well as, the Guild is recognizing Angelica Garcia as its Highlight Artist. Garcia, who’s a Latinx artist signed to Spacebomb Data, launched “Cha Cha Palace” in 2020 which celebrates her East Los Angeles residence in addition to her Mexican and Salvadoran heritage. She is going to carry out the music “Guadalupe” on the digital occasion.

“I all the time admired movie’s capability to highlight and have interaction with completely different views,” mentioned Garcia. “For me, movie all the time served as a window looking to the multitudes of the world. Its imagery and emotion have deeply influenced my work as a songwriter and storyteller. Rising up, I used to be taught the custom of wanting up to La Virgen de Guadalupe for consolation and safety…I imagine a part of her energy is that she’s an surprising hero. Her energy shouldn’t be outlined by her physique. I give thanks for that and cherish that — as a result of if it’s true for her, it’s true for me and my sisters. Sacredness is held inside us and can’t be deciphered by an outer look.”

As beforehand introduced, presenters embody Regina King, Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Savan Kotecha, Tony Hawk, Michael McDonald, Eva Noblezada, and Folake Olowofoyeku. “Breaking Dangerous” actor Bryan Cranston has additionally been named as a presenter.

The ceremony may also embody performances by Golden Globe finest actress winner Andra Day, Darius de Haas and Celeste, all of whom are nominated for a Guild of Music Supervisors Award.

Quincy Jones, the legendary producer behind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and “Dangerous” albums, shall be acknowledged for his physique of labor with the Icon Award. Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Robin Thicke, Lionel Richie and Gloria and Emilio Estefan shall be amongst these celebrating his work.

The awards shall be introduced simply earlier than Oscar voting opens on April 15. Tickets to the digital ceremony can be found for buy.