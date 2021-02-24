Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Postponed Due to Illness

The annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, which has taken place the night time earlier than the Grammy ceremony since 1976, has been postponed for a number of weeks, as Davis has been recognized with Bell’s Palsy, a severe however short-term situation that causes sudden weak spot in facial muscle tissues, amongst different signs.

A rep for Davis tells Selection that the manager is in good spirits, is being handled with antibiotics and steroids and is anticipated to make a full restoration in six to eight weeks, and the occasion is anticipated to be rescheduled for Might. The rep mentioned that Davis was recognized with the ailment a couple of week in the past and is receiving top-notch medical care, and famous that though Bell’s Palsy is believed to be brought on by a virus, Davis has not examined optimistic for COVID-19. The occasion is anticipated to be rescheduled for Might.

When the Grammys had been moved to March 14 from their authentic Jan. 31 date due to a spike in coronavirus circumstances in Southern California, Davis determined to do two digital events, with the primary on the unique Jan. 30 date as a profit for the Recording Academy’s charitable wing MusiCares, which featured new performances from John Legend, Alicia Keys and others and featured appearances from Bruce Springsteen, Rod Stewart and extra. The occasion stretched on for some 5 hours.

Particulars concerning the second occasion haven’t been introduced, aside from it being a profit for the Grammy Museum.

Among the many most coveted invites throughout Grammy week, the gala doubles as a salute to trade icons and honors a music govt yearly as well as to offering a star-packed night of performances.