Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala Will Go Virtual for 2021

Clive Davis goes digital.

Among the many most coveted invites throughout Grammy week, the forty fifth annual pre-Grammy social gathering won’t be an in-person affair in 2021. The gala doubles as a salute to trade icons and honors a music government yearly along with offering a star-packed night of performances.

Davis, himself a music enterprise legend going again to the Sixties when he began his profession, made the reveal on Richard Weitz’s Quarantunes session on Wednesday evening. The by-invitation-only Zoom social gathering honored his son Doug Davis of The Davis Agency for his philanthropic contributions and doubled as a fundraiser for UJA. (Father and son co-produce the Grammy eve bash.)

Teasing the digital model of the pre-Grammy gala, the elder Davis promised: “It’s going to knock your socks off.”

The occasion, which Davis hosts with The Recording Academy, will happen Jan. 30, the evening earlier than the 63rd annual Grammys. Erich Bergen and Mark Johnston are co-producing.

The visitor listing for the VIP occasion at all times consists of the music trade’s largest names in addition to A-list actors, politicians and assortment of moguls from a variety of industries. Final yr’s visitor listing and efficiency lineup included Beyonce, Jay Z, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Janet Jackson, Cardi B, Offset, Likelihood the Rapper, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Religion Evans, Lil Kim, Mase, Carl Thomas, Santana, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Apple CEO Tim Prepare dinner and social gathering common Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Additionally taking the stage all through the years have been Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Pink, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Smokey Robinson, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart and David Foster.

Different friends have included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Jane Fonda, Michael Keaton, Katie Holmes, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Martha Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Alice Cooper, Pink Stevie Surprise, John Denver, Elton John, Justin Bieber, Sylvester Stallone, Travis Scott, Bebe Rexha and Chloe x Halle.

The pre-party befell on the Beverly Hills Lodge for a few years earlier than transferring over to the Beverly Hilton. Whitney Houston carried out a number of instances. She sadly handed away simply hours earlier than the bash in 2012.