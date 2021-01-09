Clive Davis’ Virtual Pre-Grammy Parties Will Take Place on Two Nights

Following information that the forty fifth annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy social gathering won’t be an in-person affair in 2021, Selection has discovered that the digital model will happen as two separate occasions. The primary will profit Musicares on Jan. 30, which might have been the night time earlier than the 63rd annual Grammys (the present was rescheduled to March 14). The second will happen on March 13 and profit the Grammy Museum.

The by-invitation-only digital occasions can be streamed by way of LiveXLive, sources say.

Among the many most coveted invites throughout Grammy week, the gala doubles as a salute to business icons and honors a music govt yearly along with offering a star-packed night of performances.

Davis, himself a music enterprise legend going again to the Sixties when he began his profession, first made the reveal on Richard Weitz’s Quarantunes session final month. The Zoom social gathering honored his son Doug Davis of The Davis Agency for his philanthropic contributions and doubled as a fundraiser for UJA. (Father and son co-produce the Grammy eve bash.)

Teasing the digital model of the pre-Grammy gala, the elder Davis promised: “It can knock your socks off.”

The visitor listing for the VIP occasion all the time consists of the music business’s greatest names in addition to A-list actors, politicians and assortment of moguls from a variety of industries. Final yr’s visitor listing and efficiency lineup included Beyonce, Jay Z, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Janet Jackson, Cardi B, Offset, Probability the Rapper, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Religion Evans, Lil Kim, Mase, Carl Thomas, Santana, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Apple CEO Tim Cook dinner and social gathering common Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Additionally taking the stage all through the years have been Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Pink, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Smokey Robinson, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart and David Foster.

Different visitors have included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Jane Fonda, Michael Keaton, Katie Holmes, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Martha Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Alice Cooper, Pink Stevie Surprise, John Denver, Elton John, Justin Bieber, Sylvester Stallone, Travis Scott, Bebe Rexha and Chloe x Halle.

The pre-party befell on the Beverly Hills Resort for a few years earlier than shifting over to the Beverly Hilton. Whitney Houston carried out a number of instances. She sadly handed away simply hours earlier than the bash in 2012.