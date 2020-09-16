Clone Trains For Bihar: The most clone trains running from September 21 will go to Bihar, know what are the routes and where are the places

Clone Trains For Bihar: In this era of ongoing Corona crisis in the country (Indian Railways), Indian Railways has decided to run 40 special trains as well as special trains. 20 pairs of these trains will be operational from September 21. Most of these trains are trains for Bihar. According to the Ministry of Railways, the period of advance reservation in these trains will be 10 days, that is, you will have to travel within 10 days of the day you book your ticket. With this, tickets will be available in the train. Railways said that these existing special trains and workers will be different from special trains. Reservation for these will start from 19 September. Rallway has taken this initiative to give increasing tickets in the train and confirm tickets to passengers. Also Read – Clone Train News: Waiting on this railway initiative will end! Passengers will get ‘only’ confirmed tickets on these routes

Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from 21.09.2020. These Clone trains will run on notified timings. ARP for these trains will be 10 days.

According to the Railway Ministry, the fare of Humsafar Express will be taken for 19 pairs of these trains. This will be equal to the fare of Jan Shatabdi Express for ‘clone’ train between Lucknow to Delhi. According to the railways, these trains will run on those routes where the waiting list of tickets is long or demand is high.

The Railways said that these trains will be in addition to the 310 special trains already in place and their stoppage will be limited to ‘operational halts’ or Divisional Headquarters (if any) on the route. Railways said that the suggestions of the state governments can be kept in mind while limiting the stay. Let us know that out of these 40 trains, the maximum 22 trains will either go to Bihar or will open from there. Apart from this, many trains will pass through Bihar.

Where will trains run from?

1. Saharsa to New Delhi – Everyday

2. New Delhi to Saharsa – Everyday

3. Rajgir to New Delhi – Everyday

4. New Delhi to Rajgir – Everyday

5. Darbhanga to New Delhi – Everyday

6. New Delhi to Darbhanga – Everyday

7. Muzaffarpur to Delhi – Sunday

8. Delhi to Muzaffarpur – Monday

9. Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi – Sunday

10. New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar – Monday

11. Katihar to Delhi – Friday

12. Delhi to Katihar – Sunday

13. New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar – Friday

14. Amritsar to Newzalpai Gudi – Wednesday

15. Jayanagar to Amritsar – Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

16. Amritsar to Jayanagar – Sunday, Wednesday, Friday

17. Varanasi to New Delhi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

18. New Delhi to Varanasi – Monday, Wednesday, Friday

19. Ballia to Delhi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

20, Delhi to Ballia – Monday, Wednesday, Friday

21. Lucknow to New Delhi – Saturday

22. New Delhi to Lucknow – Sunday

23. Secunderabad to Danapur – Everyday

24. Danapur to Secunderabad – Everyday

25. Vasco to Nizamuddin – Friday

26. Nizamuddi to Vasco – Sunday

27. Bengaluru to Danapur – Monday

28. Danapur to Bangalore – Wednesday

29. Yeshwantpur to Nizamuddin – Wednesday, Saturday

30. Nizamuddin to Yesvantpur – Saturday, Tuesday

31. Ahmedabad to Darbhanga – Friday

32. Darumbhaga to Ahmedabad – Monday

33. Ahmedabad to Delhi – Sunday, Wednesday

34. Delhi to Ahmedabad – Monday, Tuesday

35. Surat to Chhapra – Monday

36. Chapra to Surat – Wednesday

37. Bandra to Amritsar – Monday

38. Amritsar to Bandra – Wednesday

39. Ahmedabad to Patna – Wednesday

40. Patna to Ahmedabad – Sunday