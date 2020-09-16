Clone Trains For Bihar: The most clone trains running from September 21 will go to Bihar, know what are the routes and where are the places

Clone Trains For Bihar: In this era of ongoing Corona crisis in the country (Indian Railways), Indian Railways has decided to run 40 special trains as well as special trains. 20 pairs of these trains will be operational from September 21. Most of these trains are trains for Bihar. According to the Ministry of Railways, the period of advance reservation in these trains will be 10 days, that is, you will have to travel within 10 days of the day you book your ticket. With this, tickets will be available in the train. Railways said that these existing special trains and workers will be different from special trains. Reservation for these will start from 19 September. Rallway has taken this initiative to give increasing tickets in the train and confirm tickets to passengers. Also Read – Clone Train News: Waiting on this railway initiative will end! Passengers will get ‘only’ confirmed tickets on these routes
Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from 21.09.2020. Also Read – Railways will start running these 40 clone trains on special routes from September 21, see list
These Clone trains will run on notified timings. ARP for these trains will be 10 days.https: //t.co/wTHauZw2IB pic.twitter.com/TlUrSmtCdW Also Read – Indian Railways Train Tickets For Bihar: Don’t bother if you have to go from Delhi to Bihar or come from there! These tickets are getting confirmed tickets
According to the Railway Ministry, the fare of Humsafar Express will be taken for 19 pairs of these trains. This will be equal to the fare of Jan Shatabdi Express for ‘clone’ train between Lucknow to Delhi. According to the railways, these trains will run on those routes where the waiting list of tickets is long or demand is high.
The Railways said that these trains will be in addition to the 310 special trains already in place and their stoppage will be limited to ‘operational halts’ or Divisional Headquarters (if any) on the route. Railways said that the suggestions of the state governments can be kept in mind while limiting the stay. Let us know that out of these 40 trains, the maximum 22 trains will either go to Bihar or will open from there. Apart from this, many trains will pass through Bihar.
Where will trains run from?
1. Saharsa to New Delhi – Everyday
2. New Delhi to Saharsa – Everyday
3. Rajgir to New Delhi – Everyday
4. New Delhi to Rajgir – Everyday
5. Darbhanga to New Delhi – Everyday
6. New Delhi to Darbhanga – Everyday
7. Muzaffarpur to Delhi – Sunday
8. Delhi to Muzaffarpur – Monday
9. Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi – Sunday
10. New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar – Monday
11. Katihar to Delhi – Friday
12. Delhi to Katihar – Sunday
13. New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar – Friday
14. Amritsar to Newzalpai Gudi – Wednesday
15. Jayanagar to Amritsar – Tuesday, Friday, Sunday
16. Amritsar to Jayanagar – Sunday, Wednesday, Friday
17. Varanasi to New Delhi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
18. New Delhi to Varanasi – Monday, Wednesday, Friday
19. Ballia to Delhi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
20, Delhi to Ballia – Monday, Wednesday, Friday
21. Lucknow to New Delhi – Saturday
22. New Delhi to Lucknow – Sunday
23. Secunderabad to Danapur – Everyday
24. Danapur to Secunderabad – Everyday
25. Vasco to Nizamuddin – Friday
26. Nizamuddi to Vasco – Sunday
27. Bengaluru to Danapur – Monday
28. Danapur to Bangalore – Wednesday
29. Yeshwantpur to Nizamuddin – Wednesday, Saturday
30. Nizamuddin to Yesvantpur – Saturday, Tuesday
31. Ahmedabad to Darbhanga – Friday
32. Darumbhaga to Ahmedabad – Monday
33. Ahmedabad to Delhi – Sunday, Wednesday
34. Delhi to Ahmedabad – Monday, Tuesday
35. Surat to Chhapra – Monday
36. Chapra to Surat – Wednesday
37. Bandra to Amritsar – Monday
38. Amritsar to Bandra – Wednesday
39. Ahmedabad to Patna – Wednesday
40. Patna to Ahmedabad – Sunday
