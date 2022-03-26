Cloud native gaming? Xbox is working on it with a publishing division led by a Valve veteran

According to Microsoft, it is already collaborating with developers to bring their experiences solely to the Xbox ecosystem.

We are making huge strides in technology, and video games have positively benefited from all these movements. Now, the industry is looking closely at the possibilities offered by Cloud, something that the recent creation of Ubisoft Scalar has given us. However, Microsoft He does not want to be left behind in this experimentation and, after showing us how an Xbox One can be enhanced through streaming gameplay, he continues to move in this direction.

The future of cloud gaming rests on ubiquity, AI and runtime calculationsThat is why it has now announced a new publishing division exclusively focused on bringing us cloud native gaming. As they explain in their presentation video, initially pointed out by VGC, this department already “works with studios to develop native titles for the cloud and bring them exclusively to the Xbox ecosystem“. The movement, moreover, is led by Kim Swiftwho was the Project and Design Lead on Portal, as well as Art Designer on Left 4 Dead and its sequel, before becoming the Cloud Game Director on Xbox.

According to Swift, the future of gaming via streaming is based on three aspects: ubiquity (ability to access and stream the titles from any device), Cloud Artificial Intelligence (which allows development to be advanced with learning techniques, natural language processing and more) and runtime calculations (including improved graphics rendering, NPC spawning in random areas, and much more).

“And these are the areas that definitely require a longer term investmentbut we’re excited to start looking ahead and looking at what that space of possibility might be,” says Swift. Another of Microsoft’s initiatives around the cloud is [email protected], which will support the indie game development. In addition, the company also continues to advance in other areas, as we have seen with the latest trends presented by Game Pass users.

